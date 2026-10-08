Nestlé and NBA announce multi-year international marketing partnership

Nestlé and the NBA have announced a new multi-year international marketing partnership that will make MILO, Nescau and Nesquik official partners of the NBA.

The partnership covers 21 markets across four continents and is aimed at engaging fans and increasing youth participation in basketball worldwide. It is Nestlé’s largest international brand collaboration to date and will come into effect on January 1, 2027.

The agreement reflects Nestlé’s strategy of focusing on fewer, larger global marketing platforms that can be activated consistently across markets while maintaining local relevance.

As part of the partnership, Nestlé and the NBA will create more opportunities for young people and families to engage with basketball through youth development programmes and platforms, including Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA, NBA Basketball School, Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA Coaches Academies, Her Time To Play and NBA 3X.

The collaboration will also extend to selected NBA events and fan engagement platforms, including NBA Global Games and NBA House.

“For decades, our brands have believed in the power of sport to bring out the best in people,” said Liberato Milo, SVP Head of Confectionery & Snacking Strategic Business Unit at Nestlé. “From Milo and Nescau sports programs to Nesquik athlete partnerships and initiatives, we have seen how sport can energize people, build confidence and create healthy habits. Together with the NBA, we will use the power of basketball to connect with consumers at scale, create locally relevant experiences and inspire more young people and families to get active and enjoy the game.”

The partnership will also include retail programmes and in-market fan experiences, including on-pack promotions featuring NBA branding and opportunities for consumers to win NBA tickets, merchandise and other prizes.

“This is an exciting moment to further democratize access to basketball and create more opportunities for children across Ghana to discover and develop their potential through sport,” said Myron Otoo, Category Manager for Beverages and Dairy at Nestlé Ghana. “The partnership with the NBA significantly strengthens MILO’s commitment to grassroots sports development, building on our long-standing legacy of nurturing young talent through initiatives such as the iconic MILO Under 13 Champions League, which has reached generations of young talents across the country. Together, we are opening up a new world of possibilities for the Ghanaian child—using the power of sport to inspire the next generation of athletes, encourage active and healthy lifestyles, and reinforce the important role sport plays in building confidence, character and grit.”

“Nestlé is one of the world’s most recognizable brands and has a longstanding connection to consumers across the globe,” said Julie Morris, NBA Senior Vice President of Commercial Development and Media. “We look forward to leveraging Nestlé’s reach and local market presence to connect with fans in new ways and support the continued growth of basketball around the world.”

The partnership will be activated in Ghana, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam. The Philippines will join the partnership in October 2027.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.