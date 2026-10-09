Mahama congratulates Kasapreko PLC on successful GSE listing

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Mahama on Thursday paid a working visit to Kasapreko PLC, commending the Company for its successful listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE)

Kasapreko PLC on June 15, 2026, officially entered a new chapter in its 38-year journey following its successful listing on the GSE, cementing its position as one of Ghana’s most significant indigenous business success stories.

The listing follows a landmark Initial Public Offering (IPO) that attracted approximately GH¢1.72 billion in investor demand, representing a subscription rate of 246 per cent and making it one of the most successful public offers in the recent history of Ghana’s capital market.

President Mahama said many Ghanaian companies are afraid to list on the Stock Exchange because they fear that if they do, and others invest in the company, they will lose control of it.

“That is not true. Kasapreko has invested, listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange, which is performing very well, and has raised GHC700 million, which it is investing in its new factory at Adeiso,” the President said.

“Congratulations on your successful listing, and I am sure that Kasapreko, after the Adeiso factory, will open many more factories, so that is what it is all about, creating jobs for our young people.”

President Mahama said it gladdened his heart to visit factories such as Kasapreko and see young people gainfully employed.

He said the Government would continue to encourage businesses to invest and expand their operations to create more employment opportunities for Ghanaians.

He recalled visiting Kasapreko 11 years ago, when the company was relatively smaller, to inaugurate its Production Line Three.

“Today, in this factory alone, they have expanded to Production Line 8, producing all kinds of products, both for the Ghanaian market and for the foreign market,” he said.

The President described Kasapreko as a proud Ghanaian brand and a model that other indigenous enterprises could emulate.

He said Ghanaian entrepreneurs had the capacity to build successful manufacturing businesses and compete effectively with foreign-owned companies.

He said in the past, the assumption was that industry and manufacturing were for Lebanese, Indians and Chinese, and theirs was trade.

“We can also invest and do the same thing that everybody else is doing. I always feel proud when I come and see Kasapreko growing in leaps and bounds,” the President said.

“We have just seen the new factory that is coming up in Adeiso. I am looking forward to sometime next year when we will have the opportunity to come and commission it, and that is going to add more jobs for our young people.”

President Mahama said new industries were emerging under the Government’s 24-Hour Economy initiative, while some existing businesses were expanding production because of what he described as an improved enabling economic environment.

“We are exercising fiscal discipline. We are making sure that Government is living within its means and we are creating space for the private sector to grow.”

The President said the Government had introduced two key initiatives under its Resetting Ghana Agenda to support industrialisation: the 24-Hour Economy initiative and the Accelerated Export Development Programme, which he chairs.

He said the Ministry of Trade had also been redesignated as the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry to broaden its mandate and give greater attention to industrial development.

President Mahama said the reorientation of the Ministry had helped to bring industry into focus and given businesses a stronger voice in Government.

He commended Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, for working to bring industry's concerns and challenges to the Government's attention for redress.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.