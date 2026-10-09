Edmond Kombat named Energy Sector Reform Programme Champion of the Year 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
Edmond Kombat has been named Energy Sector Reform Programme (ESRP) Champion of the Year 2026 (Petroleum Sector) in recognition of his contribution to advancing reforms in Ghana’s energy sector.
The award was presented by the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, at the ongoing Energy Sector Performance Review Retreat.
Introduced in 2025, the ESRP Champion Award recognises heads of institutions within the energy sector who have made significant contributions towards the objectives of the Energy Sector Recovery Programme.
The award places particular emphasis on achievements in revenue generation, cost reduction, operational efficiency and good governance, which are central to efforts to improve the financial sustainability and overall performance of Ghana’s energy sector.
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