Mallam Atta traders urge government to speed up 24-hour market redevelopment

Traders at the Mallam Atta Market in Accra have appealed to the government to expedite ongoing redevelopment works, saying the displacement of businesses has affected their customer base and sales.

The traders said that while they support the redevelopment of the market under the government’s 24-hour economy agenda, the demolition and relocation of some shops have made it difficult for customers to locate their usual businesses.

They raised concerns during an engagement with the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly on the annual revenue collection rates.

One of the traders, Tawulo, who sells food at the market, said business was continuing despite the demolition but appealed to the government to accelerate the project.

“It is true they have demolished the market, but it is only phases one and two. We only plead with the government to speed up the work so we can get more customers,” she said.

The traders also cited choked gutters, inadequate street lighting and security concerns as some of the challenges affecting businesses at the market.

They called for urgent attention to the drainage system to improve sanitation and help prevent flooding around the market.

The traders further appealed to the Assembly to maintain the existing revenue fees, citing the difficulties businesses are facing amid the ongoing redevelopment.

The Presiding Member of the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly, Alexander Kwame Mensah Tumasi, said the engagement formed part of the Assembly’s annual consultations with ratepayers before determining revenue rates for the year.

He said the consultations allow the Assembly to hear directly from traders and assess whether existing rates should be increased, maintained or reduced.

“Looking at their grievances with the coming of the 24-hour economy, most of the traders have been displaced, and it has affected them because some of the customers they have do not know where they are. So sales have come down. So we will maintain the fee rather than increase. We have heard their challenges,” he said.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ayawaso Central, Rudolf Collinwoode Williams, said the Assembly engages traders annually to discuss revenue rates and make collection easier for both the Assembly and businesses.

He said the consultations were intended to ensure that the concerns of ratepayers were considered in determining the rates.

The traders are now calling for faster completion of the redevelopment works, improved drainage, adequate street lighting and better security.

While acknowledging the need to modernise the market, they said the transition should also take into account the livelihoods of traders who depend on the market for their daily income.

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