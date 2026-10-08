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NYA CEO, management doing ‘yeoman’s job’with meagre budget — Parliament’s Youth Committee Chairman

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  8 October 2026 6:48pm
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The Chairman of Parliament’s Select Committee on Youth and Sports, Ernest Henry Norgbey, has commended the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, and his management team for what he described as a “yeoman’s job” in keeping the Authority operational despite limited budgetary allocations.

The Chairman of Parliament’s Select Committee on Youth and Sports, Ernest Henry Norgbey, has commended the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, and his management team for what he described as a “yeoman’s job” in keeping the Authority operational despite limited budgetary allocations.

Mr Norgbey made the remarks on Thursday, October 8, 2026, when the Committee paid a working visit to the NYA and was received by Mr Ayariga, management and staff of the Authority.

He said the Committee would work with the Authority to identify ways of addressing the challenges confronting it, particularly those linked to inadequate resources, to enable the government’s youth-focused programmes being implemented through the NYA to achieve their intended objectives.

“With the best of our ability, we would see how best we can dissolve those challenges, so basically, the programmes that the government is implementing through the NYA will all see the light of day,” Mr Norgbey said.

He commended the CEO and the technical staff for their commitment, saying their efforts were helping to keep the Authority on its feet despite the meagre budgetary allocation.

“We can only say kudos to them for the work that they’re doing for Mother Ghana and the government as well,” he added.

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