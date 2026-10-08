Parliamentary Committee commends NYA CEO Osman Ayariga for rebuilding abandoned Azumah Nelson Sports Complex

Audio By Carbonatix
The Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth and Sports has commended the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, for efforts to rebuild the abandoned Azumah Nelson Sports Complex.
The Committee, led by its Chairman and Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey, visited the facility today as part of its working visit to the National Youth Authority.
During the visit, the Committee inspected ongoing works at the sports complex and was briefed on efforts being undertaken by the NYA to restore the facility and transform it into a functional space for youth development and sporting activities.
The Committee welcomed the intervention, noting the importance of reviving abandoned public sports facilities to create opportunities for young people and support the development of sports across the country.
The visit also provided an opportunity for the Committee to assess the progress of the project and engage the NYA leadership on its plans for the facility.
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