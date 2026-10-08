Ghana Air Force mourns with Nigeria over 25 citizens killed aircraft accident

The Ghana Air Force (GHAF) has expressed its deepest condolences to the Nigerian Air Force and the families of 25 people who died in a tragic ATR 42 aircraft accident in Nigeria.

In a message to his Nigerian counterpart, Air Marshal Kelvin A. Aneke, Ghana’s Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Eric Agyei-Frimpong conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved families and the entire Nigerian Air Force following the incident.

Air Vice Marshal Agyei-Frimpong said the Ghana Air Force recognised the profound grief and loss associated with such an incident, drawing on the Service’s own experience of a tragic loss a year ago.

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He used that experience to underscore the pain faced by the Nigerian Air Force and the families affected by the accident, while reaffirming the GHAF’s solidarity with its Nigerian counterpart during the difficult period.

The Ghana Air Force said it stood with the Nigerian Air Force and the bereaved families as they mourned the loss of 25 lives.

“May the departed souls rest in eternal peace,” the message concluded.

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