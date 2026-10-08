Public cautioned against transactions over Borteyman land as Supreme Court rules in favour of Sino Africa

People who acquired and developed portions of disputed land at Borteyman, Tema, in the Greater Accra Region have been asked to submit their title documents to Sino Africa Development Company Limited following a Supreme Court ruling in the company’s favour, subject to exceptions protecting two other companies.

In a public notice issued on October 8, 2026, Sino Africa requested that those who acquired interests in the land before June 3, 2026, and have built on or developed it contact the company or its solicitors within 30 days for clarification of how the judgment affects their acquisitions.

The company also warned prospective buyers against purchasing or leasing portions of the affected land from five defendants in the case or anyone claiming through them.

According to the notice, the Supreme Court delivered its judgment on June 3, 2026, overturning the majority decision of the Court of Appeal dated March 27, 2025.

The case, Civil Appeal No. J4/44/2025, concerns two parcels at Borteyman, also known as Nungua Farms, in Tema in the Greater Accra Region. Together, the parcels cover approximately 328.877 acres.

The notice states that the court declared title in Sino Africa’s favour, except for the parcel claimed by Royal Bell Investments Limited and Terraform Development Limited, the first and second defendants.

Sino Africa’s entitlement to recover possession is also subject to the possessory rights of those two companies.

“The Plaintiff/Appellant/Appellant shall be entitled to recover possession of the land claimed as the legal title owner, subject to the possessory right of the 1st and 2nd Defendants/Respondents/Respondents,” the notice quotes the judgment as stating.

The other defendants named in the case are Nii Adzogah Annang Laryea, Nii Odaifio Mensah, Nii Asafoatse Okum Agyemang II, Richard Nii Alabi Bortey and Benjamin Borketey Borteye Seysey.

The notice reports that the court imposed a perpetual restraint on those five defendants and persons claiming through them concerning interference with the land declared in Sino Africa’s favour.

The company consequently cautioned the public against buying, leasing, accepting grants or otherwise dealing in the affected land through those parties.

“Any person who does so after the date of this Notice does so with full notice of the judgment of the Supreme Court and entirely at his or her own risk,” it stated.

Existing developers covered by the notice are requested to provide copies of their title documents when contacting the company or its solicitors.

The 30-day period is a request contained in Sino Africa’s notice, which describes its purpose as clarifying the judgment and its effects on earlier acquisitions.

The company said a certified true copy of the judgment and a site plan of the land could be inspected at its solicitors’ offices during normal working hours.

Below is the notice

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