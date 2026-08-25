Turf Club condemns Accra Race Course demolition, calls for Prez Mahama’s intervention

The Accra Turf Club has condemned the forceful entry, demolition and alleged takeover of its Race Course at Borteyman, describing the incident as “extremely serious.”

The Club is appealing for urgent government intervention following the incident on Saturday, August 22.

It says “about 200 armed men, led by persons identifying themselves as Clement Dzato and another person referred to as Azuma, forcefully entered the premises of the Accra Race Course.”

The Club says the group was accompanied by police officers and heavy-duty equipment and “proceeded to undertake total demolition and destruction of the Accra Race Course facilities.”

It alleges that about 100 horse stables were demolished, while horses were forcibly removed and jockeys ejected from their residential facilities.

The Club says it made several attempts to secure police intervention to stop the demolition, but the destruction continued.

“The Accra Turf Club therefore calls for urgent, lawful and decisive intervention to protect the Club’s property, restore its possession, safeguard its horses and personnel, and preserve Ghana’s horse racing heritage.”

“President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama; the Minister for the Interior, Hon. Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak; the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah; the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine; the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno; the National Security Coordinator, DCOP Abdul-Osman Razak to urgently intervene in this matter," The club said in a statement.

It is also demanding the immediate removal of what it describes as “land grabbers and encroachers” from the property.

The Club says the Race Course is an important part of Ghana’s sporting heritage and supports livelihoods within the equestrian sector.

“The Accra Race Course is not merely a piece of land… It represents the continuation of a long-standing Ghanaian sporting tradition whiles providing livelihood for more than 30,000 members in the equestrian fraternity, including jockeys, trainers, horse owners, groomers and others whose activities depends largely on horse racing.”

The Club says it will pursue all lawful means to protect its property, rights and Ghana’s horse racing heritage.

“We are confident that His Excellency the President will act swiftly and decisively to right this wrong, protect the integrity of the Government’s directives, and ensure that the rule of law is upheld in this matter.”

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