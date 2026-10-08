Restricting preaching in moving vehicles is an attempt to gag the church – Rev. Kwadwo Bempah

The Head Pastor of Holy Hill Chapel of the Assemblies of God, Rev. Kwadwo Boateng Bempah, has described the restriction on preaching in moving public service vehicles as an attempt to gag the church.

This is in spite of the fact that the amended Road Traffic Regulations Act also prohibits hawking on buses in motion.

According to him, the church will not remain silent or stop spreading the gospel despite the new restriction.

“Now they say we shouldn't preach in the bus as if they bought a bus for somebody. When those little attempts begin, they are trying to shut the mouth of the church,” he said.

Rev. Bempah made the remarks in a message delivered to his congregation and widely circulated on social media.

He questioned why preaching on buses should be prohibited while other people continue to use loudspeakers in public spaces.

“But others are screaming early in the morning at 4.30 a.m. on loudspeakers. You didn't buy a bus for anybody. You say we shouldn't preach in the bus. When my bus is going, come and tell me,” he said.

The pastor insisted that efforts to stop the practice would not succeed, stressing that the church would continue to reach people wherever they gather.

“You will not succeed. Oh, what you are trying to do, you will not succeed. You will not succeed. Wherever human beings gather, we will preach. Wherever human beings gather, the word must go forth. They enter the car. We will bring them. Even at the back of Okada, we will be shouting the name Jesus,” he added.

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Rev Bempah also cautioned Christians against compromising their faith to please others.

“Never please people to displease God,” he said.

His comments follow the enforcement of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519), which prohibits preaching and hawking on public service vehicles while they are in motion.

Under the regulations, persons found preaching in moving public or commercial vehicles may face a fine of between 10 and 50 penalty units, imprisonment for up to eight months, or both.

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