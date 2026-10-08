Restricting preaching in moving vehicles is an attempt to gag the church – Rev. Kwadwo Bempah

Audio By Carbonatix
The Head Pastor of Holy Hill Chapel of the Assemblies of God, Rev. Kwadwo Boateng Bempah, has described the restriction on preaching in moving public service vehicles as an attempt to gag the church.
This is in spite of the fact that the amended Road Traffic Regulations Act also prohibits hawking on buses in motion.
According to him, the church will not remain silent or stop spreading the gospel despite the new restriction.
“Now they say we shouldn't preach in the bus as if they bought a bus for somebody. When those little attempts begin, they are trying to shut the mouth of the church,” he said.
Rev. Bempah made the remarks in a message delivered to his congregation and widely circulated on social media.
He questioned why preaching on buses should be prohibited while other people continue to use loudspeakers in public spaces.
“But others are screaming early in the morning at 4.30 a.m. on loudspeakers. You didn't buy a bus for anybody. You say we shouldn't preach in the bus. When my bus is going, come and tell me,” he said.
The pastor insisted that efforts to stop the practice would not succeed, stressing that the church would continue to reach people wherever they gather.
“You will not succeed. Oh, what you are trying to do, you will not succeed. You will not succeed. Wherever human beings gather, we will preach. Wherever human beings gather, the word must go forth. They enter the car. We will bring them. Even at the back of Okada, we will be shouting the name Jesus,” he added.
Read Also: Explainer: Why preaching in moving tro-tros could mean eight months in jail
Rev Bempah also cautioned Christians against compromising their faith to please others.
“Never please people to displease God,” he said.
His comments follow the enforcement of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519), which prohibits preaching and hawking on public service vehicles while they are in motion.
Under the regulations, persons found preaching in moving public or commercial vehicles may face a fine of between 10 and 50 penalty units, imprisonment for up to eight months, or both.
Latest Stories
-
NACOC, INL deepen cooperation to combat drug trafficking and organised crime
31 seconds
-
GEPA CEO calls for investment to transform Ghana’s economic opportunities
3 minutes
-
Photos: Antoine Semenyo says ‘I do’ to longtime partner Jordeen Buckley
23 minutes
-
Gender Minister visits Nana Akua Addo, assures family of support
23 minutes
-
You need to fake it sometimes to make it fun – Stephanie Benson tells couples
42 minutes
-
Mahama Cares says political affiliation will not determine access to medical support
44 minutes
-
Government inherited GH¢111bn debt burden but continues infrastructure projects – Lands Minister
51 minutes
-
Mallam Atta traders urge government to speed up 24-hour market redevelopment
59 minutes
-
Catholic Church has a duty to speak on issues affecting human dignity – Bishop Gyamfi
1 hour
-
KATH sickle cell, blood bank project stalled over $1.6m legal dispute – CEO
1 hour
-
Restricting preaching in moving vehicles is an attempt to gag the church – Rev. Kwadwo Bempah
1 hour
-
Central Charismatic Baptist Church marks 30 years, urges review of law restricting preaching on buses
1 hour
-
Mafi Kope residents appeal for urgent medical intervention over illnesses affecting children, adults
2 hours
-
ECG to limit planned power outages in Ashanti to two days a week
2 hours
-
NYA CEO, management doing ‘yeoman’s job’with meagre budget — Parliament’s Youth Committee Chairman
2 hours