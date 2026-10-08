You need to fake it sometimes to make it fun – Stephanie Benson tells couples

Celebrated singer, breast cancer survivor, and advocate Stephanie Benson has advised partners and couples on how to spice up and strengthen their relationships without getting tired of each other.

According to her, one does not become soulmates overnight; rather, it takes intentionality, effort, and hard work to build a strong relationship with a partner.

She made these remarks while speaking with Nikki Samonas on Joy Prime’s Changes show, where she explained how she has been able to sustain her relationship with her husband, John Benson, over the years.

She said that sometimes, partners need to “fake” certain things to keep the relationship fun and exciting.

“When you have that connection, you have to work on it. It doesn’t just happen. Some people say, there’s something called soulmate. Listen, anyone could be my soulmate if I put energy into it. So yes, John is my soulmate because we worked towards creating it. That’s why I’m always telling people take your time; don’t rush it. People rush it to find just anybody and even if you do, please take your time and get to know the person; understand what make them tick, what make the sexy. Sometimes, you have to fake it a little bit even if the person is grating, you tell them they’re looking really good.”

She further said that many people are struggling to make their relationships work and are ending them prematurely because they become bored with their partners early in the relationship.

She noted that most couples assume their partners should understand their needs and expectations in the relationship, even when they do not communicate them openly.

“I feel like now a days, relationships end too quickly because nobody wants to create anything; they always go like I’m bored with her so I’m going to get a different lady and that’s what cracks relationships; people don’t understand it. The think the lady should understand because they have high libido. Do you know my libido? Listen, if I had my way, I would sleep with all of you right here,” she explained.

The performer emphasized that both partners need to prioritize each other, never take communication for granted, and always resist the urge to give up on each other or on their love in order to sustain their unions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.