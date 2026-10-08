Photos: Antoine Semenyo says ‘I do’ to longtime partner Jordeen Buckley

Ghanaian international and Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo has officially tied the knot with his longtime partner, Jordeen Buckley.

The couple got married in an intimate civil ceremony on Thursday, October 8, 2026, during the ongoing international football break.

Semenyo and Jordeen later confirmed the news on social media, introducing themselves to fans as “Mr. & Mrs. Semenyo” as they celebrated the next chapter of their relationship.

The pair have been together since 2020, when Semenyo was still playing for Bristol City, and have remained together through the various stages of his football career.

In November 2025, Semenyo proposed to Jordeen in a romantic setting decorated with giant roses and candles, marking another major milestone in their relationship.

Almost a year later, the couple made it official, bringing their six-year relationship to marriage.

Jordeen, a content creator, model, and entrepreneur, has been a familiar presence alongside Semenyo as his career has progressed from his Bristol City days to the Premier League and the Ghana Black Stars.

The wedding comes as another personal milestone for Semenyo, who continues to establish himself both on the international stage and in his club career.

Correct Semenyo’s club description. Tighten the relationship timeline.

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