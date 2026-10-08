Economy

GEPA CEO calls for investment to transform Ghana’s economic opportunities

Source: Joy Business  
  8 October 2026 8:26pm
Francis Arthur
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The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Francis Kojo Kwarteng Arthur, has called for increased investment, expertise and partnerships to transform Ghana’s economic opportunities into productive activity.

According to him, Ghana’s resources and opportunities could support new industries, strengthen businesses, attract investments and create greater economic value if properly harnessed.

Mr Arthur made the call at the launch of the Invest Ghana Summit 2026 and the 22nd Ghana Club 100 Awards, organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority.

He said the summit would bring investors and businesses together to explore opportunities and build partnerships that could lead to investment decisions.

Mr Arthur was of the view that the initiative is important to GEPA’s efforts to increase Ghana’s exports and maximise opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He said stakeholders would now focus on building on the interest generated by the launch ahead of the Summit in November.

The Invest Ghana Summit 2026 and the 22nd Ghana Club 100 Awards are scheduled for November 16 and 17, respectively.

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