Gender Minister visits Nana Akua Addo, assures family of support

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has visited Ghanaian fashion personality Nana Akua Addo and her family following reports of alleged domestic abuse involving the family.

During the visit, the Minister interacted with Nana Akua and the family and assured them of the Ministry’s continued support as they navigate the situation.

She stressed the importance of providing a safe and supportive environment, particularly for the children, who should not be made to bear the burden of conflicts or violence involving adults.

Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey said Nana Akua and the children would receive the necessary psychosocial and social welfare support to help them cope with the situation and safeguard their emotional wellbeing.

She added that while the Police continue their investigations, the wellbeing and protection of Nana Akua and the children must remain a priority, with appropriate measures taken to prevent further emotional distress.

The Minister further disclosed that the Ministry would engage Nana Akua’s husband, who was unavailable at the time of the visit, while ensuring that support is extended to all those affected.

She reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to working with the Police and other relevant institutions to safeguard the family’s wellbeing, safety and dignity and ensure that due process is followed.

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