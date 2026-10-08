Mafi Kope residents appeal for urgent medical intervention over illnesses affecting children, adults

Audio By Carbonatix
Residents of Mafi Kope, a fishing community in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, are appealing to the Ministry of Health and other relevant authorities for urgent medical intervention following reports of several illnesses affecting children and adults.
Community members say the conditions have persisted for some time, causing serious difficulties for affected families.
Children are reportedly suffering from sores, skin infections and other symptoms that have affected their ability to walk. Others are said to be experiencing ear-related problems, including hearing difficulties.
Speaking to Adom News, a resident, Moses Ahator, said the situation had become a major concern because some affected children were unable to attend school due to the severity of their condition.
He added that some adults, including men and women, had developed sores around their private parts.
According to him, residents who had visited various health facilities were yet to receive a clear explanation of the cause of the illnesses.
Veronica Vorsa, a parent of one of the affected children, said her daughter had become unable to walk because of the condition.
She appealed to the government and health professionals to visit the community, conduct comprehensive medical examinations and provide appropriate treatment.
The residents are calling for urgent screening, diagnosis, treatment and public health education to determine the nature of the illnesses and prevent their possible spread.
The Nkwanta South Municipal Health Director, Evans Attivor, confirmed to Adom News that cases of angular stomatitis, bilharzia and other skin infections had been recorded in Mafi Kope.
He explained that the municipal health directorate had visited the community in previous years to collect samples from affected residents, but the tests did not establish a definite cause linked to the reported conditions.
The municipal health director attributed the increasing cases of angular stomatitis, blindness, bilharzia and some skin infections partly to poor nutrition and other contributing factors.
He urged residents to consume balanced diets containing essential nutrients that support the body’s immune system and help protect against disease.
He also encouraged community members to seek medical attention promptly whenever they noticed unusual symptoms and advised parents to ensure that affected children received proper examination and follow-up care.
Residents, however, maintain that the situation requires immediate and sustained attention from health authorities, particularly because of its impact on children’s education, mobility and overall well-being.
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