Mahama commends Trade Minister for championing Ghana’s industrial growth

President John Dramani Mahama has commended Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare for her active engagement with businesses and efforts to address challenges confronting Ghana’s manufacturing and industrial sectors.

He said the Minister’s close engagement with industry players had helped the government better understand and respond to operational challenges affecting businesses.

President Mahama made the remarks on Thursday, October 8, 2026, when he visited the Kasapreko Plc manufacturing facility in Accra, where he praised the company’s expansion and contribution to job creation and industrial development.

He said the decision to redesignate the Ministry of Trade as the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry was intended to broaden its mandate and give the industrial sector a stronger voice within government.

“Previously, trade was virtually the only engagement the Ministry was involved in. But now industries have a voice in their Ministry, and happily, they have a Minister who is hardworking and energetic, so they take all their complaints to her,” President Mahama said.

The President cited the Minister’s interventions in addressing challenges affecting manufacturers, including water supply, land acquisition and other constraints to industrial expansion.

The remarks come as government continues to emphasise stronger collaboration with the private sector as part of efforts to drive industrialisation and economic transformation. President Mahama has previously said his administration is targeting an increase in manufacturing’s contribution to GDP to at least 15 per cent by 2030, supported by new industrial jobs.

Madam Ofosu-Adjare expressed gratitude to President Mahama for his commitment and personal support towards the growth and transformation of Ghana’s industrial sector.

She described the President as the “Commander-in-Chief of Industry”, acknowledging his efforts to create an enabling environment for businesses to expand production, attract investment and create jobs.

“The President gives us support to industry. He is there personally to lend support, and we see the level at which he is bringing industry forward, making sure that we do not only produce for import substitution but also produce for export,” she said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Kasapreko Plc, Richard Adjei, also commended the Minister for her interventions in addressing challenges relating to water supply, power, cross-border trade and other operational difficulties confronting manufacturers.

He particularly cited her role in facilitating an extension of the period for exporters to repatriate export proceeds from 60 to 90 days, describing the measure as important support for businesses seeking to expand their export operations.

“Since she came, I must say that we have taken a lot of complaints to her from Ghana Water, power issues and cross-border issues, and she has been very helpful,” he said.

Kasapreko’s growth has also been highlighted as an example of the potential of Ghanaian-owned businesses to expand and access long-term capital.

The company raised GH¢1.72 billion through its Initial Public Offering earlier in 2026 and subsequently listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.