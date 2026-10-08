ECG to limit planned power outages in Ashanti to two days a week

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it is intensifying efforts to reduce planned power outages and improve electricity supply to consumers across the Ashanti Region.
The company’s Operations Division is implementing new measures aimed at ensuring customers benefit from ongoing government-supported network upgrade projects while minimising disruptions to power supply.
General Manager of Ashanti Sub-Transmission, Ing. Kofi Apau Ohenese, announced the measures during an operations engagement with General Managers and Regional Engineers from across the Ashanti Region in Kumasi on Monday, September 28, 2026.
Under the new approach, ECG aims to limit planned maintenance outages to two days a week and, where possible, restrict outages to one per feeder each month.
Ing. Ohenese said maintenance teams would be required to request outages only for specific sections of a network that require work, instead of shutting down an entire feeder when maintenance is needed on only one or two tee-offs.
He said sections of long feeders could also be isolated closer to fault locations to prevent outages from affecting a wider number of customers.
“These measures have become necessary to further reduce planned outages and improve customer experience,” he said.
“Reduced outages make our customers very happy. It also extends the lifespan of our circuit breakers and other major network equipment, while enabling us to sell more electricity to our customers,” he added.
However, Ing. Ohenese clarified that the measures do not apply to emergency faults, which may require immediate interruptions to power supply.
He urged operational teams to adopt more targeted and efficient approaches to maintenance, stressing that the objective was not to compromise essential maintenance but to minimise its impact on customers.
The initiative forms part of ECG Ashanti’s broader efforts to improve network reliability and ensure investments in system upgrades translate into tangible improvements in electricity supply to househ
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