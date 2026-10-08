Central Charismatic Baptist Church marks 30 years, urges review of law restricting preaching on buses

Audio By Carbonatix
The Central Charismatic Baptist Church (CCBC) at Atonsu-Gyinyase in Kumasi has marked its 30th anniversary with a thanksgiving service and a call for a review of the law restricting preaching on public transport.
The anniversary climaxed 30 days of prayer and fasting under the theme “Open Doors”, anchored on Revelation 3:8: “See, I have placed before you an open door that no one can shut.”
The celebration brought together past and present members, clergy, traditional leaders, government officials and other well-wishers to reflect on the church’s three decades of ministry and community impact.
Among the dignitaries present were the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, and the Asokwa Municipal Chief Executive, Amoh Kamel.
The thanksgiving service featured praise and worship, choral performances and a drama depicting the church’s beginnings, challenges and growth over the past 30 years.
In his address, the Founder and Senior Pastor, Rev. Dr Steve Owusu Ampomah Paintsil, expressed gratitude to God, the church’s founding members, past and present leaders and the congregation for their commitment.
“This is not just about a building or numbers; it is about 30 years of God's grace, of lives saved, families restored, and hope given to the hopeless. The Lord has been our Ebenezer, and He is opening greater doors for us,” he said.
Re.v Dr Paintsil said the church would, in its next phase, intensify its missions, youth mentorship, educational support and community development initiatives.
Call to review preaching restriction
The anniversary comes amid the enforcement of a new regulation restricting preaching and hawking in public service vehicles while they are in motion.
Reacting to the regulation in an interview after the service, Rev Dr Paintsil acknowledged concerns about noise, nuisance and passenger safety but said an outright ban and custodial punishment could undermine grassroots evangelism.
He argued that preaching on buses had been an effective means of reaching people who might otherwise never enter a church.
“My born-again journey started with a preaching I heard on a bus,” he revealed.
He called for the regulation to be reviewed and for clear guidelines to be introduced to allow evangelism without disturbing passengers.
“This law has already been passed, but we are appealing that it should be revised. Instead of criminalising evangelism with prison terms and fines, we should rather regulate it. We can have clear guidelines on how to preach respectfully without disturbing or harassing passengers,” Rev Dr Paintsil appealed.
He urged Parliament, the Ministry of Transport and city authorities to engage the clergy on a balanced approach that protects public order while respecting religious liberty.
Church outlines next 30-year vision
The church’s Senior Deacon, Dr Kwasi Osei Agyemang, said the anniversary marked a new phase rather than an end point.
Speaking on behalf of the Board of Deacons, he said the church’s vision for the next 30 years was to win more souls, expand its missions, plant more branches and increase its investment in youth development, education, skills training and community projects.
“For 30 years, God has been faithful. In the next 30 years, we want to see C.C.B.C become a mega church in Ashanti - a church that is not only large in numbers but deep in impact, winning more souls for God, raising godly leaders, and transforming communities,” Dr Agyemang said.
He called on members to remain committed and united to help achieve the vision.
The anniversary celebration ended with prayers for the church, the nation and the next generation, followed by the cutting of the anniversary cake and fellowship.
Latest Stories
-
GEPA CEO calls for investment to transform Ghana’s economic opportunities
3 minutes
-
Photos: Antoine Semenyo says ‘I do’ to longtime partner Jordeen Buckley
22 minutes
-
Gender Minister visits Nana Akua Addo, assures family of support
22 minutes
-
You need to fake it sometimes to make it fun – Stephanie Benson tells couples
41 minutes
-
Mahama Cares says political affiliation will not determine access to medical support
44 minutes
-
Government inherited GH¢111bn debt burden but continues infrastructure projects – Lands Minister
50 minutes
-
Mallam Atta traders urge government to speed up 24-hour market redevelopment
58 minutes
-
Catholic Church has a duty to speak on issues affecting human dignity – Bishop Gyamfi
1 hour
-
KATH sickle cell, blood bank project stalled over $1.6m legal dispute – CEO
1 hour
-
Restricting preaching in moving vehicles is an attempt to gag the church – Rev. Kwadwo Bempah
1 hour
-
Central Charismatic Baptist Church marks 30 years, urges review of law restricting preaching on buses
1 hour
-
Mafi Kope residents appeal for urgent medical intervention over illnesses affecting children, adults
2 hours
-
ECG to limit planned power outages in Ashanti to two days a week
2 hours
-
NYA CEO, management doing ‘yeoman’s job’with meagre budget — Parliament’s Youth Committee Chairman
2 hours
-
Mahama commends Trade Minister for championing Ghana’s industrial growth
2 hours