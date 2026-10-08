NACOC, INL deepen cooperation to combat drug trafficking and organised crime

Audio By Carbonatix
The United States and Ghana are seeking to deepen cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking and organised crime following a high-level engagement between officials of the US Department of State and the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC).
Director of the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) for Africa and the Middle East at the US Department of State, Andrew McDonald, led a delegation on a working visit to the management of NACOC in Accra on Thursday, October 8, 2026.
The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration in key areas including timely intelligence sharing, capacity building, specialised training and logistical support to enhance NACOC’s operations against drug trafficking and related organised crime.
Director-General of NACOC, Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, expressed appreciation to the INL and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for their continued support and collaboration with the Commission.
He called for increased training opportunities for NACOC officers, particularly in intelligence, investigations and prosecution.
According to him, strengthening the skills and capabilities of officers is essential to building NACOC into a leading drug law enforcement agency in Africa.
Mr McDonald, on behalf of the US delegation, expressed confidence in NACOC’s commitment to tackling drug trafficking and organised crime.
He reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to supporting the Commission through specialised training and logistical assistance aimed at strengthening its operational capacity.
The engagement highlighted the importance of sustained international cooperation, intelligence-led enforcement and institutional capacity building in tackling the evolving threat posed by illicit drugs and organised crime.
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