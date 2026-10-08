Health | National

Fumigation must begin immediately to contain suspected yellow fever – SEND Ghana

Source: Emma Ankrah   
  8 October 2026 9:14pm
The virus responsible for yellow fever is transmitted to humans by mosquitoes or ticks
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SEND Ghana Country Director Harriet Nuamah Agyemang has called for the immediate fumigation of communities affected by suspected yellow fever cases to prevent the situation from worsening.

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh says health authorities recorded about 450 suspected yellow fever cases across Ghana between June and September 2026, including 74 in the Upper West Region.

Three of the 74 cases in the Upper West Region have so far been confirmed as yellow fever, according to the Minister, who stressed that suspected cases must undergo laboratory confirmation before illnesses or deaths can conclusively be attributed to the disease.

But Ms Nuamah Agyemang said the delay in fumigating affected communities was worrying, particularly as residents remain concerned about reported deaths and illnesses.

“The fumigation must take place immediately,” she said on Joy FM’s Top Story.

She warned that delays in implementing preventive measures could worsen the situation and increase fear among residents.

“The likelihood that it will worsen the situation is very high,” she said.

Government has sent samples to Senegal for further testing and says it cannot officially declare a yellow fever outbreak until confirmation is received.

Ms Nuamah Agyemang also criticised bureaucratic processes that delay the release of funds during health emergencies, saying government must be able to quickly mobilise resources when urgent interventions are required.

“When there is an emergency, we should reduce the bureaucracy. We should press the emergency button. We should just have the money and do what we have to do,” she said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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