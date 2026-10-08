Health | In Focus | National

Ghana needs emergency health fund to respond swiftly to outbreaks – SEND Ghana

Source: Emma Ankrah   
  8 October 2026 9:21pm
Senior Programmes Officer of SEND Ghana, Harriet Nuamah Agyemang
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SEND Ghana Country Director Harriet Nuamah Agyemang has called on government to establish a dedicated public health emergency fund to enable authorities to respond swiftly to disease outbreaks.

She said the absence of such a fund forces health authorities to go through bureaucratic processes to access resources whenever an emergency occurs, delaying critical interventions.

“For me, this is on government. We have been calling; SEND Ghana has been calling on government to get its emergency preparedness and response fund, or a public health emergency fund that reduces those bureaucracies, so that when we have an outbreak, we just tap into that fund,” she said on Joy FM’s Top Story.

According to her, SEND Ghana has advocated the establishment of the fund for years, but government is yet to put it in place.

“It has been years, and we still do not have that fund established,” she stressed.

Ms Nuamah Agyemang said the fund would allow government to quickly mobilise resources and respond appropriately to outbreaks without being slowed down by normal financial procedures.

Her comments come as health authorities manage suspected yellow fever cases across the country.

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh says about 450 suspected cases were recorded between June and September 2026, including 74 in the Upper West Region. Three of the 74 cases have so far been confirmed as yellow fever.

Ms Nuamah Agyemang also urged government to consider strengthening local vaccine manufacturing, particularly amid reported efforts to procure additional vaccine doses and secure isolation spaces.

She said the government should assess the progress of Ghana’s vaccine manufacturing initiative and explore partnerships with private manufacturers to improve the country’s capacity to produce vaccines when needed.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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