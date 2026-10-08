Salomey Awiti Baffoe reunites with family and colleagues after release

Audio By Carbonatix
After a long and difficult period in custody, Nurse Salomey Awiti Baffoe has finally returned home to the warm embrace of her family, colleagues, and community.
The atmosphere at her family home was one of profound relief and quiet gratitude as loved ones gathered to welcome her back. It was a homecoming marked not by wild celebration, but by sober reflection, heartfelt conversations, and tears of joy.
A Visit to Nana Hansuahene
The family's first stop upon her release was a significant one - a visit to Nana Hansuahene to express their deep appreciation for his unwavering support throughout Salomey's ordeal.
Speaking on behalf of the family, they thanked the traditional ruler and his family for standing by them during one of the most challenging periods of their lives. The gesture underscored the important role traditional leadership played in advocating for her release.
A Sober Reunion with Colleagues
Back home, the compound was filled with familiar faces—her colleagues from Abrafi Hospital, who had been anxiously awaiting her return.
The reunion was emotional and subdued. There were no loud celebrations, only hearty conversations, warm embraces, and the comfort of being together again. Her colleagues described the period of her incarceration as a difficult time for the entire hospital community.
"We are just happy she is back. It was a difficult time for us at the hospital."
Family Addresses the Press
Later, the family, through her uncle, Abraham Owusu Ansah, addressed the media to officially thank God and every Ghanaian who supported Salomey while she was in custody.
They expressed particular gratitude to her lawyers for their tireless dedication and to the media for keeping her story alive and ensuring public attention remained on her case.
"We want to thank every Ghanaian who supported our daughter while she was in custody. We are particularly grateful to her lawyers for their tireless work and the media for keeping her story alive. God bless you all."
Salomey Yet to Speak Publicly
Despite her return, Nurse Salomey has not yet addressed the media directly. According to her family, this decision was made on the advice of her legal team, who have recommended she refrain from public comments for the time being.
She remained silent throughout the press briefing, offering only a brief smile and wave to those gathered.
A Nation's Support
The case of Nurse Salomey Awiti Baffoe captured national attention, with many Ghanaians following her story closely and calling for her release. Her homecoming is seen as a testament to the power of collective advocacy and the importance of standing together in times of need.
For now, the family has asked for privacy as Salomey rests and recovers from her ordeal. But one thing is clear—she is home, she is safe, and she is surrounded by love.
Salomey was released on October 5 on bail of GH¢100,000 and is set to reappear on 17th February next year. She’s also expected to report to the Police Station at Hansua in the Bono East Region once every two weeks while on bail
Latest Stories
-
Maresca says ‘feeling is fantastic’ among Man City squad
9 minutes
-
Sam George warns FBI Director against taking sole credit for Ghana cybercrime operation
12 minutes
-
Foreign capital no passport to Ghana’s informal retail market – GIPA CEO
22 minutes
-
E&P model should be seen as a blueprint for building local mining giants – GIPA Boss
29 minutes
-
Govt’s decision to reduce nurse training long overdue – GRNMA
31 minutes
-
Ghana needs emergency health fund to respond swiftly to outbreaks – SEND Ghana
38 minutes
-
Gov’t must prioritise local vaccine manufacturing for future outbreaks – SEND Ghana
39 minutes
-
Salomey Awiti Baffoe reunites with family and colleagues after release
44 minutes
-
Fumigation must begin immediately to contain suspected yellow fever – SEND Ghana
46 minutes
-
Yellow fever response too slow; gov’t must cut bureaucracy – SEND Ghana
48 minutes
-
National Security Implications of the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2026 (Act 1168) of Ghana
55 minutes
-
NACOC, INL deepen cooperation to combat drug trafficking and organised crime
2 hours
-
GEPA CEO calls for investment to transform Ghana’s economic opportunities
2 hours
-
Photos: Antoine Semenyo says ‘I do’ to longtime partner Jordeen Buckley
2 hours
-
Gender Minister visits Nana Akua Addo, assures family of support
2 hours