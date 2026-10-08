Sam George warns FBI Director against taking sole credit for Ghana cybercrime operation

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has cautioned FBI Director Kash Patel against downplaying Ghana’s role in a recent cybercrime operation.

He warned that such an approach could undermine future international cooperation.

His response follows a Thursday post by Mr Patel announcing arrests and seizures under the FBI’s global Operation Blackout, which targets scam centres accused of defrauding victims, including American citizens.

The Minister objected to the post’s framing, saying it failed to acknowledge the leading role of e Ghanaian law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as well as the support from the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and the FBI.

“@FBIDirectorKash, as Ghana's Minister responsible for Cybersecurity, I believe the fight against cybercrime is transnational and requires collaboration. Ghanaian law enforcement and intelligence led the Cyberhunt operations, with primary support from the UK @NCA_UK and the @FBI you lead,” he said.

“To suggest the @FBI acted solely to execute this operation in your tweet undermines the potential for future collaboration. I expect that you will reflect on the benefits of our continued cooperation and act accordingly,” he added.

Mr George explained that Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority (CSA), under his Ministry, worked with the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service and operatives from the National Security Secretariat to carry out a series of sting operations between September 25 and 28, 2026.

He said the operations dealt a decisive blow to cybercriminals and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling cybercrime.

“The John Dramani Mahama administration is committed to stamping out cybercrime. We are grateful to our international partners, including the UK’s NCA and the FBI,” he stated.

The Minister assured that the CSA would continue working with local and international law enforcement agencies to sustain operations.

In his post, Mr Patel said the latest operation in Ghana had so far identified nearly US$10 million in losses and 89 victims, saying that more than 130 individuals had been arrested or detained, while over 300 devices were seized.

He added that some of those detained were victims who would be repatriated to their home countries, and that investigations were ongoing.

Mr Patel also reported that the wider Operation Blackout had resulted in roughly US$17 billion in seizures, hundreds of arrests of alleged scammers and the freeing of thousands of trafficked workers.

He said more than 10,000 Americans had been warned before losing money, with an estimated US$670 million in losses prevented.

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