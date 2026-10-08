Mining

E&P model should be seen as a blueprint for building local mining giants – GIPA Boss

Source: Joy Business  
  8 October 2026 9:30pm
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Chief Executive of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority, Simon Madjie, has maintained that he fully supports efforts to encourage more Ghanaians to own a significant stake in Ghana’s mining sector.

Mr. Madjie noted, "I believe that after several years of mining and pushing for the required reforms, especially when it comes to local content, the time is right to ensure indigenes own a state in the mining sector."

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority disclosed this on PM EXPRESS Business Edition on October 8, 2026, with host George Wiafe.

“There are some local mining companies and contractors that have demonstrated that they have what it takes to equally compete with the multinationals operating in this space, and one cannot forget about firms like Engineers and Planners E&P and what they have done in the mining sector over the years."

He again noted that “The mining model of E&P should be seen as the model for building mining giants in Ghana."

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority noted that "They were the contractors for most of the companies over the years and actually played in value chain and now they have the capacity to own and run these mines."

"We all accept that that is the way to build local giants in the mining sector and other sectors of the economy," he added.

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority maintained that, as a government, they are committed to supporting every Ghanaian and business owner to own a stake in critical sectors of the economy.

“Ghanaians should be rest assured that the government is interested in the business of every Ghanaian; our objective is to help them to grow and compete on the international stage," he maintained.

Mr. Madjie said every foreign investor should also be rest assured that, as a government, they are not anti-foreigners but maintained that these moves should be seen as efforts to also encourage more indigenes as well as develop their capabilities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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