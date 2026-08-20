Change in mode of support package for Ghanaians returning from South Africa delayed announcement – MTN Board Chairman

Chairman of MTN Ghana, Dr. Ishmael Yamson, has revealed that the company's decision to review the support package for Ghanaians returning from South Africa delayed the expected announcement.

Dr. Yamson stated that, at the board level, they considered the initial GHC 10 million inadequate and not befitting, hence the need to move quickly to review it.

“The plan to review this process and support actually affected us,” he stated.

Dr. Yamson disclosed this to host George Wiafe on PM Express Business Edition, which will air tonight at 9 pm on JoyNews.

Dr. Ishmael Yamson, who is also an economist, made the disclosure on the programme, which was looking at “Ghana’s Economic Gains and Sustainability Concerns."

The programme was seeking his thoughts on the current economic stability and how it can be sustained going forward.

On the support for the returnees, Dr. Yamson stated that they later sought to increase the support to GHC 20,000, that is, a fund that could provide long-term support for these "returnees."

Dr. Yamson was responding to concerns that, unlike other companies in Ghana, MTN had not shown much support because it was a South African company.

The chairman of MTN Ghana also noted that, as a multinational, finalising approvals for some of these initiatives often causes delays.

However, he was quick to add that they are almost through with the process and that something will be announced very soon.

"We have had discussions with the government, and we were looking forward to extending this “meaningful support to these persons very soon," Dr. Yamson added.

Xenophobic Attacks on Ghanaians in South Africa

Dr. Ishmael Yamson also revealed on the programme that, on behalf of MTN Ghana, they condemn the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa, including those targeting Ghanaians who were seriously affected, resulting in the deaths of two.

"We, MTN Ghana, condemned it unreservedly; our group chairman has also condemned it, and we disassociate ourselves from these acts completely," Dr. Yamson stated.

“I can tell you that as chairman of MTN I am very angry at these acts," Dr. Yamson revealed.

The Chairman of MTN explained that the company could not come out initially to condemn the xenophobic attacks because it was initially working through the South African Chamber of Commerce in Ghana, which had first issued a statement.

On the push to target some South African companies in Ghana, Dr. Yamson noted that this would be unfortunate, adding that "98 percent of persons working at MTN Ghana are Ghanaians, and more than 120 thousand Ghanaians own shares in MTN."

“At the group level, there are more American shareholders than South Africans," the board chairman of MTN revealed.

Dr. Yamson stated that this is simply an issue of the headquarters of MTN being located in South Africa.

He stated that “South Africa cannot talk about free trade and integration and do these things that actually affect the movement of goods and persons in the region.

Dr. Ishmael Yamson added that it is very unfortunate that Ghana has been affected by some developments in South Africa that, at the group level, MTN does not support and has openly condemned.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.