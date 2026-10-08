Pregnant woman and husband found dead in a room at Anloga-Kportorgboe   

A 35-year-old man and his pregnant wife have been found dead in their room at Kportorgboe, a suburb of Anloga in the Volta Region.

The incident has left residents in shock and struggling to comprehend.

Mr Edwin Kwasi Vedzi, the Assembly Member of Anloga Kportorgbe Electoral Area, disclosed the information to the Ghana News Agency and identified the deceased as Daniel Agbenyegah, a mason, and his wife, Patience Awumee.

Mr Vedzi said Ms Awumee, who previously sold eggs, would be between 29 and 30 years old and carrying a pregnancy of about seven months.

“Preliminary information indicates that the man allegedly killed his wife with a knife before taking his own life, and we are waiting for the police to confirm this account, since the circumstances remain unverified. The throats of both the deceased have been slashed,” he said.

He explained that further information gathered indicated that the couple had travelled on Sunday to visit the woman’s parents and returned on Monday at about 1100 hours, while the incident was said to have occurred roughly half an hour after their return.

He also told the GNA that the couple lived in the house of the husband’s grandfather, along with other relatives.

However, the neighbours said they were not on speaking terms with the occupants of the house and that nobody had noticed any altercation.

Mr Vedzi said what led to the tragedy was unknown, as there was no quarrel between the couple that residents and neighbours were aware of.

The Police later removed the bodies and deposited them at the Keta Municipal Hospital Morgue for further examination and autopsy.

The Assemblyman urged residents to remain calm and to cooperate with the police in their investigations to establish the cause of the deaths.

The deaths have left the Kportorgbe community in shock, with condolences going out to the bereaved families and loved ones as the police was expected to release details of their findings once investigations and the autopsy were completed.

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