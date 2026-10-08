Everton’s Sherif fined for breaching betting rules

Martin Sherif joined Everton's youth set up in 2019

Everton forward Martin Sherif has been fined £5,000 by the Football Association for breaching its betting rules over a 15-month period.

The 20-year-old admitted having caused, permitted or enabled 61 bets on games between 20 November 2024 and 12 February 2026.

In his defence, Sherif said he did not place any of the bets himself but admitted they came from accounts in his name, which he funded.

An independent regulatory commission said Sherif had shown "genuine remorse".

The striker, who was born in Liberia and is a Netherlands youth international, joined Everton's youth set-up in 2019 and began training with the first team in early 2025.

In February, he joined Port Vale on loan for the remainder of the season, scoring twice in 17 League One appearances as the club was relegated.

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