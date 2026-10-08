Crime

Man, 87, jailed 20 years for defiling nine-year-old girl at Ofankor

Source: GNA  
  8 October 2026 10:02pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

An 87-year-old unemployed man has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by the Police Headquarters Gender-Based Violence Court for defilement. 

The nine-year-old girl he defiled at Ofankor experienced lower abdominal pain, painful urination and “faecal incontinence” because of the vagina and anal sex, police said. 

Yaw Gahornu, charged with two counts of defilement and unnatural carnal knowledge, pleaded guilty.  

He was convicted and sentenced on his plea. 

Gohornu is said to have had sex with the victim on many occasions through her anus and vagina. 

The court sentenced Gahornu to 10 years imprisonment on each of the two counts of defilement. 

Sentences are to run consecutively. 

The court, however, discharged him on the charge of unnatural carnal knowledge. 

It was noted that the accused person, a first-time offender, did not waste the court’s time and had also spent a month in lawful custody. 

However, it said considering the increasing nature of the offence, it would hand down sentence, which served as deterrent to likeminded persons. 

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Opoku Aniagyei, said the complainant was a 42-year-old trader. 

He said the complainant, the victim's mother, resided in the same neighbourhood as Gohornu, in Ofankor, Accra. 

 The prosecution said Gohornu’s wooden structure, where he slept, was located about 40 meters from the complainant’s residence. 

The court heard that Gohornu started luring the victim into having anal and vaginal sex with him from July to August 31, 2026, when he was caught in the act. 

On August 29, at about 1540 hours, the complainant returned from work and noticed some blood stains on the victim’s pants, the court heard. 

When the complainant questioned her daughter, the prosecution said she mentioned Gahornu having anal and vagina sex with her anytime she went out to play. 

Prosecution said after having sex with the victim, Gohornu would threaten to kill her if she told her mother. 

On August 31, at about 1600 hours, Gohornu was having sex with the victim when his granddaughter caught them in the act and reported to her uncle, who in turn informed the complainant. 

The matter was reported to the police, and a medical form was issued to enable the victim to receive medical attention. 

When she was assessed, the victim was found to be in stable condition but experienced lower abdominal pain, painful urination and faecal incontinence because of the vagina and anal sex. 

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group