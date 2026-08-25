Antoine Semenyo makes history as first Ghanaian named in PFA Team of the Year

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Antoine Semenyo has made history by becoming the first Ghanaian player to be named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.
The Manchester City forward was included in the prestigious XI at the annual PFA Awards ceremony on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, following an impressive 2025/26 campaign.
Semenyo is joined in the star-studded lineup by five Arsenal players, four Manchester City players, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and Brentford striker Igor Thiago.
Arsenal’s David Raya, Jurriën Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães and Declan Rice all made the team after helping the Gunners enjoy the league’s best defensive record, conceding just 27 goals.
Manchester City are represented by Nico O’Reilly, Rayan Cherki, Erling Haaland and Semenyo.
Fernandes completes the midfield after breaking the Premier League assist record with 21 assists, while Thiago earns his place after scoring 22 league goals for Brentford.
Semenyo’s selection represents a landmark moment for Ghanaian football, making him the first player to earn a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.
The recognition caps a remarkable period for the forward following his move to Manchester City and underlines his growing status among the Premier League’s elite players.
There was also recognition for O’Reilly, who was named the PFA Young Player of the Year after a breakthrough season with Manchester City.
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