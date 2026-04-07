ECG substation upgrade exercise: parts of Accra to experience power outages

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is set to embark on a major transformer replacement and upgrade exercise across parts of Accra, backed by an estimated investment of GH¢240 million.

According to the ECG, the exercise will require planned power outages in some areas, including parts of East Legon Hills, Nanakrom, Borteyman, Lakeside, Katamanso, Teshie, Nungua, Lashibi Baatsonaa and surrounding communities.

The initiative, approved by the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, forms part of efforts to improve the reliability, stability, and capacity of electricity supply in the country.

In a press release, ECG revealed that the project will involve the replacement and upgrade of twelve power transformers across six primary substations, including Adenta, La, Teshie-Nungua, Nmai-Dzor, Baatsonaa, and Lashibi.

The transformers will be upgraded from 20/26 MVA to 30/39 MVA, a move expected to significantly enhance load-handling capacity and reduce system overloads in these fast-growing communities.

Speaking in a press engagement, Acting Director of Communications at ECG, Dr. Charles Nii Ayiku said the power outages will be implemented in phases over a three-day period.

He apologized for the temporary inconvenience, assuring residents that the upgrades will lead to improved and more stable electricity supply.

"Where we have existing substations, where we have only one transformer, we are going to add up to make it two. That's all the substations that have only one transformer. Each customer is going to just experience six hours of outage during the period of this work. We want to entreat the customers around this enclave that it's are going to have some impact of load management, but we are very confident that within these two days we'll be able to complete this work and all of them will enjoy the reliable supply."

The first phase of the exercise is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, and will run until Friday, April 10, 2026.

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