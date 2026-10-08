Government plans emergency capacity expansion at Korle Bu, KATH, Tamale, 37 Military

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

Government is planning to expand emergency capacity at four major hospitals as part of efforts to address Ghana’s persistent emergency care challenges.

The Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, said the expansion will target Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Tamale Teaching Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday, he said the expansion is part of measures being implemented following recommendations from a committee set up to examine challenges in emergency care.

“We are looking at the expansion of the emergencies at Komfo Anokye, Tamale, Korlebu, 37 Military Hospital,” he said.

Mr Akandoh said Korle Bu’s current emergency capacity is inadequate compared with the hospital’s overall capacity.

“So Korle-bu, for example, the bed capacity at the emergency is around 67, and the total bed capacity in the hospital is over 1,000. So we say we think it’s not adequate,” he said.

He said the expansion is being considered as part of a wider redevelopment of Korle Bu.

“We are looking at the expansion as part of the remodelling of Korle-bu,” he said.

The project will include a 400-bed facility alongside other infrastructure.

“We are also doing what we call mother and child center, fertility center, and theaters, ICUs, car parks, a comprehensive one, we are doing a 400-bed capacity. The contractor is on site as I speak to you now. So we call it a hospital within a hospital,” he said.

The minister said the government is also piloting a national electronic emergency bed management system to improve the use of existing beds.

He said a command centre at Ridge Hospital is already providing visibility on emergency bed occupancy.

“I have a screen in my office, that if Kolebu says there’s no bed, I’m able to see how many beds are, how many patients are in the emergency,” he said.

The system is currently being piloted in some regional and teaching hospitals.

Mr Akandoh said beds have been barcoded, and commanders have been assigned at facilities to continuously update the system.

The ambulance service has also been integrated into the system to help determine where patients should be taken.

He said the system is intended to improve the management of scarce emergency resources, rather than simply create additional beds.

“So this system will not necessarily add more beds, but it will help us to manage the scarce resources, so that one patient will not be on one bed at emergency for more hours or another,” he said.

The minister also disclosed that more than 200 ambulances are currently functioning, with government planning to add 100 new vehicles in 2027.

“We are going to add 100 brand-new vehicles,” he said.

He said the government has not yet decided how the new ambulances will be distributed, but it will consider replacing vehicles that are no longer functional.

On disciplinary action against health workers implicated in the emergency care review, Mr Akandoh said the various institutions are still implementing the committee’s recommendations.

Asked whether those recommended for sanctions would eventually face disciplinary action, he said: “Why not? They are all under the laws of Ghana, and so that’s how far I can go.”

“Maybe I may have to tell you that in some instances it’s not a straightforward issue, as you said. There are some legal nuances, and that’s all I can add. So we are implementing the recommendations of the committee,” he said.

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