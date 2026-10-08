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Big Push: Major asphaltic works begin on Sunyani Inner-Ring project

Source: GNA  
  8 October 2026 4:24am
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Contractors have commenced asphaltic overlays on the 9.2-kilometres Sunyani Inner Ring-Road project under the government’s ‘Big Push’ road infrastructure development. 

During a visit, the Ghana News Agency noticed that the asphaltic overlay had begun from the Sunyani-Fiapre Roundabout, progressing steadily. 

Kofi Job Company Limited is executing that major road project, a dual carriage that stretched from the Fiapre-Roundabout and linking the Sunyani Technical University (STU). 

In an interview with the GNA, Mr Kofi Kamkam, the Site Engineer said the company remained dedicated to complete the project on time, saying it was presently working on one side of the road in order not to obstruct vehicular movements. 

He assured quality works and lauded the cooperation of residents along the stretch, despite some inconveniences, assuring that the company would continue to manage the dust that emanated from the road project. 

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