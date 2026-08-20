Big Push road projects targeted for completion by end of 2027 – Suhuyini

Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Alhassan Suhuyini

The government has set a 24-month completion period for road projects being undertaken under its Big Push programme, with most of the projects expected to be completed and handed over by the end of 2027.

Authorities say the accelerated timeline is intended to ensure that critical road infrastructure is delivered within a shorter period, while contractors whose projects fall behind schedule are being subjected to closer monitoring and corrective measures.

Some of the projects are expected to record significant progress before the end of 2026. On the Adenta section, for instance, the government expects substantial portions of the project to be completed by December, which should help improve traffic flow for motorists.

The Tema-Aflao corridor is also expected to have additional sections opened to traffic, although the entire project will not be completed by the end of the year.

Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Alhassan Suhuyini, said some of the projects would normally require about 36 months to complete. Still, contractors under the Big Push programme have been given 24 months.

“Some of the Big Push projects, the engineers will tell you, under normal circumstances, they expect contractors to take about 36 months to finish the projects, but we have given them 24 months,” he said on Channel One TV on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

Mr Suhuyini said the government would continue monitoring construction sites and putting pressure on contractors to address delays and bring projects back on schedule.

“It is the reason why we are sustaining the pressure and the monitoring on the field to make sure that corrective measures can be implemented to bring those that are off schedule to also be on schedule,” he said.

He added that the government expects President John Dramani Mahama to begin commissioning some completed projects by the middle of 2027.

“Our expectation is that by the middle of next year, His Excellency President Mahama should begin commissioning some of these projects,” he said.

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