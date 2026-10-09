Dede Chancelor makes appearance at Milan Fashion Week 2026

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Ghanaian media personality Dede Chancelor attended Milan Fashion Week in Italy, walking near the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2027 show on 26 September 2026.

She was among global stars such as Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Watts, Naomi Osaka and Dakota Johnson who were also present at the event.

Dede’s appearance has received attention on international media platforms, including Reuters.

Milan Fashion Week is one of the world’s most influential fashion events, bringing together leading designers, luxury brands, models, celebrities, fashion journalists, buyers, stylists and content creators in Milan, Italy.

It is a major showcase for Italian craftsmanship, luxury fashion and emerging design talent. It also helps shape what people will see in shops, magazines and fashion campaigns in the seasons ahead.

Organised around the official fashion calendar of Italy’s National Chamber of Italian Fashion, known as Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI), the event features runway shows, collection presentations, industry gatherings and cultural activities.

Milan Fashion Week has had two major womenswear editions in 2026: the Autumn/Winter 2026/2027 shows, held from 24 February to 2 March, and the Spring/Summer 2027 edition, which ran from 22 to 28 September. Both were organised around Italy’s official fashion calendar.

The year’s biggest talking points have included changes in creative leadership at major fashion houses, new interpretations of Italian luxury, emerging designers and efforts to give the next generation of fashion talent greater visibility.

Who is Dede Chancelor?

Dede Chancelor is a Ghanaian media personality, executive producer, investor and emerging studio founder whose career spans broadcast media, live entertainment, luxury commerce and private enterprise development.

First recognised as a youthful figure of Ghana’s commercial entertainment era, she built early prominence through radio, television hosting, live event emceeing and national advertising campaigns.

Dede relocated to the United States, where she spent nearly two decades building quietly and strategically across multiple sectors.

She has co-founded a private, family-owned investment enterprise spanning large-scale property acquisition, renovation, management and fleet operations. In parallel, she launched Authentic Fab, a luxury resale and sourcing business specialising in authenticated high-value designer inventory and rare collector pieces.

Today, Dede is re-entering the African creative space with a sharpened focus on media ownership, infrastructure and scalable content development.

Radio and television career

Dede’s radio career began at Vibe FM under the guidance of Michael Cooke and Kojo Mensah, where she developed the sharp presentation style and vocal authority that would later make her one of the country’s most recognisable commercial voices.

Her television journey began on GTV as the host of Trackhouse, produced by Abraham Ohene-Djan. She later became widely known as co-host of Smash TV on Metro TV alongside Jon Germain, before going on to host Buzz Hit Video on TV3.

These programmes became cultural touchpoints of their time, spotlighting many of Ghana’s leading artists as well as international stars.

Commercial voice work

Under the mentorship of Yoofi Brew, Dede also became one of Ghana’s leading English-language commercial voice talents, lending her voice to campaigns for Sunsilk, Lux, Lipton, Coca-Cola, Maggi, Mentos, Standard Chartered, Rhino Energy Drink, Tigo Ghana and ECG.

Chancelor Productions and media ownership

Chancelor Productions represents the next evolution of Dede’s brand, from public recognition to institutional ownership.

Conceived as a production, investment and creative infrastructure company, the studio will focus on developing premium film, television, digital, podcast, fashion and branded lifestyle content, with international standards and long-term intellectual property ownership at its core.

The vision is to assemble elite creative teams, finance high-potential projects and create systems that allow African talent to compete globally while retaining authorship and value.

As founder, Dede acts as an executive producer, capital partner and infrastructure architect. Her role spans project financing, creative development, strategic partnerships, production oversight, talent alignment and intellectual property structuring.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.