KGL U17 Colts 2026: Prempeh Elite Academy, Western Region, two others battle for final berths

High-flying Prempeh Elite Academy will face Western Region in the first semifinal of the 2026 KGL Foundation Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship on Friday, October 9, with a place in Sunday’s grand finale at stake.

Prempeh Elite Academy have emerged as one of the standout sides of the tournament, producing a commanding group-stage campaign to finish top of Group A with 13 points from five matches.

Their consistency and attacking quality have made them one of the teams to beat, and they will now look to carry that impressive momentum into the knockout stage when they come up against a determined Western Region side.

Prempeh Elite Academy eye final berth

The Academy side will enter the semifinal with confidence after establishing themselves as the leading team in Group A.

Their strong run through the group stage has placed them within touching distance of the title, but they will face a different challenge against Western Region, who secured second place in Group B behind Brong Ahafo.

With a place in the final on the line, Prempeh Elite Academy will be expected to maintain the intensity and discipline that propelled them through the group stage.

Western Region, meanwhile, will be looking to upset the form book and earn a place in the championship decider. Having successfully navigated the group stage, they now have an opportunity to take their campaign a step further and challenge for the ultimate prize.

Brong Ahafo, Greater Accra, set for second semifinal

The second semifinal promises another intriguing contest, with Group B winners Brong Ahafo taking on Greater Accra at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

Brong Ahafo’s strong group-stage showing earned them top spot in their group, but Greater Accra will be determined to upset their opponents and secure a place in the final.

Both semifinal winners will advance to Sunday’s championship decider, setting up a potentially exciting conclusion to the sixth edition of the competition.

Final beckons on Sunday

The two semifinal winners will meet in the grand final on Sunday at the GFA Technical Centre, where the 2026 KGL Foundation Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship will reach its climax.

With the title now within sight, the remaining four teams will be eager to seize the opportunity to crown their campaigns with silverware.

Sponsored by the KGL Foundation, the Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship forms part of the Ghana Football Association’s Talent Development Scheme (TDS), an initiative focused on identifying, developing, and nurturing the next generation of Ghanaian football talent.

The championship continues to offer promising U17 players a competitive platform to showcase their technical ability, tactical awareness, and potential while gaining valuable experience against some of the country’s most promising young footballers.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.