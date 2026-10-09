KGL U17 Colts 2026: Prempeh Elite Academy, Western Region, two others battle for final berths

Audio By Carbonatix
High-flying Prempeh Elite Academy will face Western Region in the first semifinal of the 2026 KGL Foundation Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship on Friday, October 9, with a place in Sunday’s grand finale at stake.
Prempeh Elite Academy have emerged as one of the standout sides of the tournament, producing a commanding group-stage campaign to finish top of Group A with 13 points from five matches.
Their consistency and attacking quality have made them one of the teams to beat, and they will now look to carry that impressive momentum into the knockout stage when they come up against a determined Western Region side.
Prempeh Elite Academy eye final berth
The Academy side will enter the semifinal with confidence after establishing themselves as the leading team in Group A.
Their strong run through the group stage has placed them within touching distance of the title, but they will face a different challenge against Western Region, who secured second place in Group B behind Brong Ahafo.
With a place in the final on the line, Prempeh Elite Academy will be expected to maintain the intensity and discipline that propelled them through the group stage.
Western Region, meanwhile, will be looking to upset the form book and earn a place in the championship decider. Having successfully navigated the group stage, they now have an opportunity to take their campaign a step further and challenge for the ultimate prize.
Brong Ahafo, Greater Accra, set for second semifinal
The second semifinal promises another intriguing contest, with Group B winners Brong Ahafo taking on Greater Accra at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.
Brong Ahafo’s strong group-stage showing earned them top spot in their group, but Greater Accra will be determined to upset their opponents and secure a place in the final.
Both semifinal winners will advance to Sunday’s championship decider, setting up a potentially exciting conclusion to the sixth edition of the competition.
The two semifinal winners will meet in the grand final on Sunday at the GFA Technical Centre, where the 2026 KGL Foundation Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship will reach its climax.
With the title now within sight, the remaining four teams will be eager to seize the opportunity to crown their campaigns with silverware.
Sponsored by the KGL Foundation, the Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship forms part of the Ghana Football Association’s Talent Development Scheme (TDS), an initiative focused on identifying, developing, and nurturing the next generation of Ghanaian football talent.
The championship continues to offer promising U17 players a competitive platform to showcase their technical ability, tactical awareness, and potential while gaining valuable experience against some of the country’s most promising young footballers.
Latest Stories
-
It is a nuisance law; stop pretending it is a religious war
3 minutes
-
KGL U17 Colts 2026: Prempeh Elite Academy, Western Region, two others battle for final berths
21 minutes
-
LA 2028: Near misses and the crashouts, but Black Queens cannot afford another Olympic Games slip-up
45 minutes
-
Wode Maya recounts how he won Miss Trudy’s heart with Shatta Wale’s song
48 minutes
-
Dede Chancelor makes appearance at Milan Fashion Week 2026
1 hour
-
Today’s Front pages: Friday, October 9, 2026
2 hours
-
Edmond Kombat named Energy Sector Reform Programme Champion of the Year 2026
3 hours
-
Women get 82.8% of secured credit transactions but only GH¢3.1bn – Bawah Mogtari
4 hours
-
PAC summons Takoradi doctor over GH¢341,229 study leave salary
4 hours
-
37 Military Hospital traders given 7-days to clear pedestrian walkway
4 hours
-
Wontumi challenges EOCO’s handling of Exim Bank loan dispute
4 hours
-
Government keeps appealing to striking teachers to resume work – Apaak
4 hours
-
Dr Daniel Acquaye urges Christian business leaders to build sustainable enterprises
4 hours
-
Chief Justice urges employers to tackle mental health stigma in workplaces
4 hours
-
52,000 teachers’ promotion payments targeted for October 15
4 hours