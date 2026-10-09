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‘Africa is not the future; Africa is the now’ — Sammy Gyamfi tells African youth

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  9 October 2026 10:19am
Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi
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Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has urged African youth to take a leading role in transforming the continent’s economy through production, entrepreneurship and value addition.

He said Africa’s economic progress would depend on young people moving beyond reliance on imported goods to build businesses and industries capable of creating wealth and jobs on the continent.

Speaking at the Accra edition of the Loveworld Trade and Investment Forum at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Mr Gyamfi declared: “Africa is not the future. Africa is the now.”

He urged young people to recognise their potential to shape the continent’s economic direction rather than wait for opportunities to emerge.

Mr Gyamfi said greater investment in local production and value addition would help African countries strengthen their economies and reduce dependence on external markets.

He also encouraged young entrepreneurs to identify opportunities within their communities and develop businesses that address local needs.

He said entrepreneurship and productive enterprise were important drivers of sustainable growth and called on young people to become active participants in Africa’s economic transformation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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