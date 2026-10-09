AFCON 2027Q: Interim Black Stars technical team to take charge of November games

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), in consultation with the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, and the Black Stars Coach Search Committee wish to update the public on the ongoing process to appoint the next Head Coach of the Black Stars.

Following its inaugural engagements and a preliminary review, the Committee recommended a structured and enhanced recruitment process to ensure that the appointment of the next Head Coach aligns with the long-term interests of the Black Stars and Ghana football.

The recommendation has been guided by the principle that the appointment of a head coach should not be viewed solely as a recruitment exercise but as an opportunity to establish a stronger football identity, reinforce high-performance standards, and create a sustainable foundation for future success.

Extension of Application Deadline

To ensure that the widest possible pool of suitably qualified candidates is available for consideration, the application deadline for the position of Black Stars Head Coach has been extended to 15th October 2026. This extension will allow additional time for interested candidates to submit their applications and for the committee to undertake a comprehensive evaluation process.

Coach Selection Process

The Committee recommended that the process of evaluating, interviewing, and shortlisting candidates should continue through October and November 2026, with a final recommendation to be submitted thereafter.

This approach will allow the Committee to:

* Conduct a transparent and merit-based recruitment process

* Undertake thorough due diligence and background assessments

* Engage key football stakeholders and technical experts

* Assess candidates against agreed technical, leadership, cultural, and high-performance criteria

* Ensure that the successful candidate possesses both the capability and vision required to lead the Black Stars into a new era.

The objective is to identify not simply the most qualified coach on paper, but the individual best suited to lead the future direction of Ghana football.

Interim Technical Team

In order to ensure continuity and adequate preparation for the upcoming November international fixtures, an Interim Technical Team will be appointed to oversee the Black Stars during the November international window.

The Interim Technical Team will be responsible for:

* Preparing and managing the team for the November matches;

* Maintaining continuity within the national team programme;

* Supporting player monitoring and engagement activities; and

* Facilitating a smooth transition to the permanent head coach upon appointment.

This arrangement allows the Committee to conduct a rigorous recruitment process without compromising the team's immediate competitive responsibilities.

Commitment to Excellence

Leadership remain fully committed to delivering a process that is transparent, professional, and in the best interests of Ghana football. The goal is not merely to appoint a head coach but to strengthen the structures, culture, and environment necessary to support sustained success at both continental and global level.

Call for Public Support

Ghanaians, supporters of the Black Stars, former players, football stakeholders, and the media are respectfully called upon to support this process with patience, unity, and constructive engagement. The Black Stars remain one of Ghana's most important national symbols, and their future success will require the collective commitment of all stakeholders. This is an opportunity not only to appoint a new head coach but also to help shape a stronger future for Ghana football.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.