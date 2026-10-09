Gov’t suspends implementation of L.I. restricting preaching and hawking in moving vehicles

The government has suspended implementation of the Legislative Instrument (L.I.) that prohibits preaching and hawking in moving public service vehicles, MyJoyOnline.com has learnt.

The decision was confirmed to MyJoyOnline.com by a high-ranking government source, following public debate over the restrictions and concerns raised by religious leaders and other stakeholders.

The regulation had attracted criticism over its implications for religious expression and evangelism in commercial vehicles, particularly the provision barring preaching and hawking while public service vehicles are in motion.

The suspension is expected to allow further consideration of the measure and the concerns surrounding its implementation.

However, the government has yet to publicly provide further details on the suspension or indicate when a decision on the regulation will be communicated.

The Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519) prohibit causing or permitting a nuisance, including preaching and hawking, on a public or commercial vehicle while it is in motion.

Under Regulation 141, an offender faces a fine of between 10 and 50 penalty units, imprisonment for up to eight months, or both.

With one penalty unit valued at GH¢12, the fine ranges from GH¢120 to GH¢600.

The provision means that activities sometimes seen in tro-tros and buses, including religious preaching and the sale of goods to passengers while a vehicle is moving, can attract criminal penalties.

Read Also: Rev. Kwadwo Bempah defies restriction on preaching on buses; warns it won’t succeed

What has changed?

The restriction itself is not new.

Regulation 116 of L.I. 2180 already prohibited a person from causing or permitting a nuisance, including preaching and hawking, on a public or commercial vehicle in motion.

The significant change under Regulation 141 of L.I. 2519 is the tougher punishment.

Under the old rules, an offender faced a fine of up to 50 penalty units, a prison term or both. The new regulations retain a fine range of 10 to 50 penalty units but raise the maximum custodial sentence to eight months.

The change comes as the government steps up efforts to improve discipline and safety on the country’s roads.

The Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, launched a nationwide public education campaign in September to familiarise road users and transport operators with the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act 1153), and L.I. 2519.

The Ministry of Transport says the new framework is intended to strengthen road safety, improve enforcement and ensure that road users understand their responsibilities. Other reforms include automated traffic enforcement, a demerit-point system linked to driving licences and tougher penalties for certain traffic offences.

Why preaching and hawking are covered

The regulation applies to the specified activities when a public or commercial vehicle is moving. It covers preaching and hawking as forms of nuisance and is not directed at any particular religion.

The restriction also applies to people who sell goods to passengers inside moving commercial vehicles.

The renewed public attention on the provision has triggered debate about religious expression, the everyday culture of public transport and the enforcement of traffic rules.

However, the fact that the prohibition has existed since 2012 means the new regulations should not be interpreted as introducing an entirely new ban.

Rather, they increase the possible consequences for those who breach it.

The nationwide sensitisation campaign is intended to help drivers, passengers, transport operators and other road users understand the revised legal framework and comply with the rules.

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