We’ll strengthen unity and party structures to win 2028 election – John Boadu assures Kufuor

The newly elected national executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have pledged to strengthen party unity and consolidate its organisational structures as they prepare for the 2028 general election.

National Chairman John Boadu said this when he led the newly elected executives to call on former President John Agyekum Kufuor to formally introduce the new leadership and seek his advice.

Mr Boadu said the engagement was intended to draw on the former president’s political experience and understanding of the NPP as the party begins a new chapter under its newly elected leadership.

He noted that Mr Kufuor’s longstanding association with the party and commitment to its founding ideals made his counsel particularly valuable as the executives work to strengthen the party and prepare for the next electoral contest.

“We recognise that his wealth of experience, deep understanding of the NPP and enduring commitment to the ideals of our great tradition remain invaluable assets to the party,” Mr Boadu said.

He added that the delegation approached the meeting with humility, acknowledging the responsibilities associated with leading the party at a critical moment in its political journey.

“We listened with great humility to his words of wisdom and reflected on the responsibility that comes with leading the NPP at this critical moment,” he said.

Mr Boadu said the new leadership was determined to build on the party’s history while prioritising unity, stronger organisational structures and collective action towards the 2028 election.

“As a new leadership, we are committed to building on the party’s rich history, strengthening our unity, deepening our structures, and working tirelessly to restore the NPP to electoral victory,” he stated.

The NPP elected its new national executives at a delegates’ conference held in Kumasi on Saturday, 3 October, marking the beginning of a new phase in the party’s leadership.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.