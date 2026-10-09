Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has called on agencies and institutions under his ministry to demonstrate measurable results, warning that unnecessary delays and persistent non-performance will not be tolerated.
In a Facebook post on Friday, October 9, Dr Jinapor said he had engaged the leadership of the institutions to review their 2026 performance, address outstanding challenges and establish clear priorities for 2027.
He highlighted progress in efforts to strengthen Ghana’s energy security, including plans to install 3,000 transformers, developments in power generation, an increase in electricity access to 89.13 per cent and renewed efforts to revitalise domestic oil refining.
The Minister said the next phase of the sector’s development must focus on translating commitments into tangible outcomes, with accountability, efficiency, transparency and value for money guiding the work of every agency.
He stressed that agency heads would be expected to demonstrate concrete results, adding that the government’s focus for 2027 was to build a reliable, affordable, sustainable and resilient energy sector capable of supporting economic growth and delivering meaningful benefits to Ghanaians.
Latest Stories
-
Rockland Farms CEO Calls for Greater Support for Women in Agriculture
12 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: Interim Black Stars technical team to take charge of November games
37 minutes
-
Gov’t suspends implementation of L.I. restricting preaching and hawking in moving vehicles
43 minutes
-
Three Saudi nationals killed in Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport
57 minutes
-
Jinapor demands accountability from energy sector agencies ahead of 2027
1 hour
-
Cars torched and shops looted as anti-migrant violence erupts in South Africa
1 hour
-
We’ll strengthen unity and party structures to win 2028 election – John Boadu assures Kufuor
1 hour
-
Mahama’s meeting with UN financial inclusion renews focus on women’s access to finance – Joyce Bawah Mogtari
1 hour
-
‘Africa is not the future; Africa is the now’ — Sammy Gyamfi tells African youth
1 hour
-
Mahama begins 2-day ‘Resetting Ghana’ tour of Ahafo Region
1 hour
-
It is a nuisance law; stop pretending it is a religious war
2 hours
-
KGL U17 Colts 2026: Prempeh Elite Academy, Western Region, two others battle for final berths
2 hours
-
LA 2028: Near misses and the crashouts, but Black Queens cannot afford another Olympic Games slip-up
2 hours
-
Wode Maya recounts how he won Miss Trudy’s heart with Shatta Wale’s song
2 hours
-
Dede Chancelor makes appearance at Milan Fashion Week 2026
3 hours