National

Jinapor demands accountability from energy sector agencies ahead of 2027

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  9 October 2026 10:34am
Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has called on agencies and institutions under his ministry to demonstrate measurable results, warning that unnecessary delays and persistent non-performance will not be tolerated.

In a Facebook post on Friday, October 9, Dr Jinapor said he had engaged the leadership of the institutions to review their 2026 performance, address outstanding challenges and establish clear priorities for 2027.

He highlighted progress in efforts to strengthen Ghana’s energy security, including plans to install 3,000 transformers, developments in power generation, an increase in electricity access to 89.13 per cent and renewed efforts to revitalise domestic oil refining.

The Minister said the next phase of the sector’s development must focus on translating commitments into tangible outcomes, with accountability, efficiency, transparency and value for money guiding the work of every agency.

He stressed that agency heads would be expected to demonstrate concrete results, adding that the government’s focus for 2027 was to build a reliable, affordable, sustainable and resilient energy sector capable of supporting economic growth and delivering meaningful benefits to Ghanaians.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group