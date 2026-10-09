Jinapor demands accountability from energy sector agencies ahead of 2027

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has called on agencies and institutions under his ministry to demonstrate measurable results, warning that unnecessary delays and persistent non-performance will not be tolerated.

In a Facebook post on Friday, October 9, Dr Jinapor said he had engaged the leadership of the institutions to review their 2026 performance, address outstanding challenges and establish clear priorities for 2027.

He highlighted progress in efforts to strengthen Ghana’s energy security, including plans to install 3,000 transformers, developments in power generation, an increase in electricity access to 89.13 per cent and renewed efforts to revitalise domestic oil refining.

The Minister said the next phase of the sector’s development must focus on translating commitments into tangible outcomes, with accountability, efficiency, transparency and value for money guiding the work of every agency.

He stressed that agency heads would be expected to demonstrate concrete results, adding that the government’s focus for 2027 was to build a reliable, affordable, sustainable and resilient energy sector capable of supporting economic growth and delivering meaningful benefits to Ghanaians.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.