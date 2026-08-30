Government invests in transmission infrastructure to improve power supply in Volta Region – Jinapor

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has outlined major transmission investments being undertaken by the government to improve electricity reliability and meet growing demand in the Volta Region.

According to him, government is advancing the construction of a 45-kilometre 161 kV transmission line from Asiekpe to Ho, alongside a new 161/34.5 kV Bulk Supply Point (BSP) at Ho.

Mr Jinapor said the projects were expected to improve voltage levels, strengthen the reliability of electricity supply and create additional capacity to meet growing demand along the Asiekpe-Ho-Kadjebi corridor.

He made the remarks on Sunday, August 30, 2026, at the launch of the Big Push electrification project under the Rural Electricity Acceleration and Urban Intensification Initiative (REIP) in Ho.

He said the transmission investments formed part of a broader government programme to strengthen Ghana’s electricity value chain, from generation and transmission to distribution.

“We are mindful of the commensurate system improvements which are necessary to ensure reliability and sustainability,” Mr Jinapor said, adding that more than 2,500 distribution transformers were also being deployed across the country in both ECG and NEDCo operational areas.

The Minister said government was simultaneously pursuing a cleaner and more diversified energy mix by promoting renewable energy, including solar and other viable renewable resources.

He explained that increasing the contribution of renewables to Ghana’s generation mix would improve energy security, reduce exposure to fuel-price volatility and support the country’s transition towards a more sustainable energy future.

Mr Jinapor further said government was taking steps to improve the financial sustainability of the power sector, strengthen the operations of electricity utilities and attract private-sector investment.

He said the ultimate objective was to build a resilient and financially sustainable power sector capable of supporting Ghana’s industrial and economic transformation.

The Minister stressed that expanding electricity access was not only about extending power lines but also about extending “opportunity, productivity and prosperity” to communities across the country.

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