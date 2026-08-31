National

GANRAP is essentially a rebranding of Domestic Gold Purchase Programme – Abu Jinapor

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  31 August 2026 6:09pm
Samuel A. Jinapor, former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and MP for Damongo, speaking at the forum
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Former Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abdulai Jinapor has described the government’s Ghana Accelerated National Reserve Accumulation Policy (GANRAP) as essentially a renaming of the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme introduced under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.

Mr Jinapor, the MP for Damongo, made the claim in a Facebook post on Monday, August 31, 2026, in response to recent comments by NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme.

He said he was compelled to set the record straight because he served as the Minister responsible for Mines when the programme was introduced.

According to him, the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme was conceived by Dr Bawumia as part of measures to strengthen Ghana’s gold and foreign exchange reserves during a period of severe economic challenges.

He said the programme was formally launched on June 17, 2021, at the then head office of the Bank of Ghana, following strategic engagements with relevant stakeholders.

Mr Jinapor said the programme had yielded significant results, with Ghana’s gold reserves rising from 8.77 tonnes at the time of its launch to 30.53 tonnes by December 2024.

He also cited the Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Johnson Asiama, who, according to him, said in January 2026 that the programme had strengthened Ghana’s external buffers and contributed to macroeconomic stability.

The former minister further alleged that the new reserve accumulation policy had resulted in the sale of more than half of the gold accumulated under the previous programme.

“This Government’s ‘Ghana Accelerated National Reserve Accumulation policy (GANARAP),’ is nothing more than a renaming of the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme,” he wrote.

Mr Jinapor said the distinction was important because, in his view, the reserves accumulated under the original programme had become a key pillar of Ghana’s current economic position.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group