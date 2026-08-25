Ghana targets 1,200MW new thermal power capacity by 2029 – Jinapor

The government is pursuing the procurement of 1,200 megawatts of combined-cycle thermal power capacity, with the project expected to be completed by 2029, Minister for Energy and Green Transition John Abdulai Jinapor has disclosed.

According to Mr Jinapor, the initiative forms part of efforts to secure reliable electricity supply while reducing the cost of power generation for the country.

Speaking at the Future of Energy Conference, he said the government had taken an ambitious decision to procure the additional thermal capacity using the country’s own resources.

“We have taken an ambitious policy to procure 1,200 megawatts of thermal capacity with combined cycle on our own as a country so that it can reduce the cost of power,” he said.

The Minister said government was confident the project would be completed by 2029 and described it as a potential “game-changer” for Ghana’s energy sector.

Mr Jinapor, however, noted that Ghana would still require additional power between now and the completion of the project, saying government was therefore working on arrangements to bridge the supply gap during the transition period.

He said the additional capacity would ultimately help reduce the burden of expensive power on consumers while supporting the country’s industrialisation agenda.

The Minister stressed that Ghana’s energy sector must provide not only sufficient electricity but also reliable and affordable power capable of supporting businesses and industries.

He said the government would continue to pursue reforms and investments aimed at building a more financially sustainable and competitive electricity sector.

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