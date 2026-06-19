Jinapor highlights energy access, industrialisation and sustainability as pillars for Africa’s just energy transition

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has called for a balanced approach to Africa’s energy transition, stressing that the continent’s move towards a sustainable energy future must prioritise energy access, industrialisation, and environmental sustainability.

Dr Jinapor made the remarks in a Facebook post on Friday, following his participation in a panel discussion on the theme, “What Does a Just Energy Transition Mean for Africa?” where he shared his views on the opportunities and challenges confronting the continent in achieving a cleaner energy future.

He noted that Africa’s energy transition must not be pursued at the expense of economic development, pointing out that the continent contributes less than four per cent of global emissions but remains highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

According to him, the transition must address climate concerns while also supporting poverty reduction and economic growth.

The Energy and Green Transition Minister also underscored the need for strong policy credibility to attract investment into Africa’s energy sector.

He emphasised that natural gas would continue to play a role as a transition fuel, while highlighting Ghana’s commitment to expanding renewable energy through initiatives including a 200MW competitive solar tender with plans to scale up to 1,000MW, solar-plus-storage projects, 50,000 home solar systems, and solar-powered electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Dr Jinapor said Ghana’s renewable energy agenda reflects the government’s commitment to diversifying the country’s energy mix and improving energy security.

He explained that investments in solar power, storage systems, and innovative technologies would help address supply gaps while creating new opportunities for businesses and households.

Dr Jinapor added that the transition must also focus on industrial development by ensuring that African countries have access to affordable and reliable energy to support manufacturing and economic transformation.

He argued that a sustainable energy future must go beyond emissions reduction to include job creation and improved livelihoods.

Dr Jinapor stressed that Africa must pursue a just energy transition on its own terms, one that expands access to dependable energy, promotes clean cooking solutions, encourages industrial growth, and delivers a sustainable future without leaving vulnerable communities behind.

He said the continent’s pathway must balance environmental responsibility with the urgent need for development.

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