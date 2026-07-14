Energy Minister Jinapor meets UK High Commissioner over Ghana’s energy reforms and renewable energy plans

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has held discussions with the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Christian Rogg, on reforms in Ghana's energy sector and opportunities to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Dr Jinapor said the meeting focused on key reforms undertaken by the ministry since he assumed office, including measures in the electricity distribution sector, ongoing national grid expansion projects and efforts to reverse the decline in crude oil production.

He added that discussions also covered priority energy projects and opportunities for financing and technical collaboration.

The Minister also highlighted the government's renewable energy agenda, including the establishment of the Renewable Energy and Green Transition Fund, the deployment of solar systems at critical installations, solar-powered irrigation pumps, solar streetlights, solar solutions for homes and recent policies aimed at promoting electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

According to Dr Jinapor, the British High Commissioner reaffirmed the United Kingdom's commitment to supporting Ghana's energy sector and expressed the readiness of the British Government and UK companies to partner with Ghana in implementing its energy transition and renewable energy initiatives.

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