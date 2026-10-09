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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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Today’s Front pages: Friday, October 9, 2026
23 minutes
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Edmond Kombat named Energy Sector Reform Programme Champion of the Year 2026
2 hours
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PAC summons Takoradi doctor over GH¢341,229 study leave salary
3 hours
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37 Military Hospital traders given 7-days to clear pedestrian walkway
3 hours
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Wontumi challenges EOCO’s handling of Exim Bank loan dispute
3 hours
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Government keeps appealing to striking teachers to resume work – Apaak
3 hours
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Chief Justice urges employers to tackle mental health stigma in workplaces
3 hours
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52,000 teachers’ promotion payments targeted for October 15
3 hours
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Nzema chiefs honour Lands Minister, demand sustainable revival of Adamus Resources
3 hours
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ExxonMobil return talks emerge as GIPA CEO holds back details
3 hours
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Council of State meets teacher unions over strike today
3 hours
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Ntim Fordjour appeals to Mahama to abandon regulation restricting preaching in buses
3 hours
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Volta youth farmers commend Agric Minister, appeal for markets for cassava growers
3 hours
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Mahama commissions expanded production line at Nestlé Ghana Ltd
3 hours
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Chief of Staff urges journalists to uphold accuracy, fairness
4 hours