Rockland Farms CEO Calls for Greater Support for Women in Agriculture

Audio By Carbonatix
The Founder and CEO of Rockland Farms, Mrs. Edith Akosah Wheatland, has called for greater support for women in agriculture, stressing that empowering women in agribusiness is essential to safeguarding national food security.
She made the call during the presentation of a GHS100,000 donation to support the 42nd Farmers’ Day Celebration, slated for 4th December 2026 in Sunyani in the Bono Region. The money will go to support the National Best Female Farmer, 2026 as part of her award prize.
Mrs. Edith Akosah Wheatland, who also doubles as the Former 2023 National Best Female Farmer, said women play a key role in safeguarding food security.
She mentioned that when women are empowered, it affects not only their families but the entire community and the national food systems.
“When women are supported in terms of finance, technology, and market, women thrive, and when you support women in agribusiness, you are supporting the family, the community, and the future of the food systems,” she added.
She encouraged other past award winners to support the ministry to motivate farmers to produce enough to feed the country.
Receiving the donation, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Hon. Eric Opoku, commended Madam Akosah Wheatland, for the kind gesture to her fellow woman.
He announced that the donation received will go directly to the award winner, and the donor, Rockland Farms, would be duly acknowledged at the function.
He mentioned that without food, nothing can happen in the nation; therefore, the ministry appreciates the confidence that the general public has reposed in them.
“I want to assure them that we will deliver on the mandate and ensure that within the shortest possible time Ghana attains food self-sufficiency,” he assured the public.
He called on stakeholders and the general public to contribute to the upcoming Farmers’ Day Celebration to honour our gallant farmers.
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