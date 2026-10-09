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GTA CEO Maame Efua Houadjeto denies involvement in World Cup visa scandal

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  9 October 2026 11:40am
CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Maame Efua Houadjeto
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The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Maame Efua Houadjeto, has denied personal involvement in the sale of visas or the collection of money from applicants in exchange for visa opportunities linked to Ghana’s tourism promotion activities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a press statement issued on Friday, October 9, 2026, she said her involvement in the initiative was part of her official responsibilities and the Authority’s mandate to promote Ghana as a tourism destination.

The programme was intended to showcase the country’s tourism, culture, music, fashion, crafts and creative industries to international audiences during the tournament.

“As the CEO of the GTA, I firmly deny any personal involvement in the sale of visas or the collection of money from applicants in exchange for visa opportunities,” she stated.

She explained that the Authority engaged the United States Embassy and the Canadian High Commission to seek guidance on visa application requirements but had no power to guarantee approvals or determine the outcome of applications.

The statement also defended the inclusion of bloggers, social media influencers, digital content creators, photographers and videographers in the programme, arguing that tourism promotion extends beyond conventional journalism.

“The professional relevance of participants should be assessed against their intended functions and promotional responsibilities rather than exclusively against conventional journalism classifications,” it said.

The CEO added that the circumstances surrounding the programme should be assessed using verified facts, institutional records and the distinct responsibilities of the parties involved.

The scandal, which is currently a subject of investigation, has led to the suspension of the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.

Read Also: Yaw Ampofo Ankrah suspended as NSA Director-General amid World Cup visa controversy

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