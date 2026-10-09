John Jinapor warns energy sector board chairs, CEOs against toxic working relationships

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has warned board chairpersons and chief executives of state-owned energy institutions that strained working relationships and internal conflicts could cost them their positions, even when they deliver results.

He said effective teamwork, mutual respect and accountability were essential to improving institutional performance, urging appointees to put aside personal differences and work together to achieve the government’s energy sector objectives.

Dr Jinapor gave the warning at the 2026 Energy Sector Performance Review Retreat, organised by the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition at Volta Seren Hotel in Ho from October 7 to 10. He reminded the officials that their appointments were temporary and that no one was above accountability.

“Anybody who thinks he’s untouchable, please, you are making a big mistake,” he cautioned, stressing that executive authority rested with President John Dramani Mahama, who appoints ministers and, through the appropriate processes, board members and chief executives to implement government policies.

The Minister warned that disagreements between board chairs and chief executives, as well as tensions between executives and their deputies, could undermine institutional performance. He urged chief executives to respect their boards and obtain the necessary approvals before making major financial commitments, while board members must provide effective oversight. Deputies, he added, should support their superiors rather than undermine their authority.

Dr Jinapor said he hoped the government would not have to dissolve any more boards during his tenure, calling on appointees to improve their working relationships and remain focused on delivering results. He said collaboration and accountability were necessary to ensure that state-owned energy institutions fulfilled their mandates.

Government plans 3,000 transformers to address power distribution challenges

The Minister also outlined measures to address electricity distribution challenges, including the procurement of approximately 3,000 transformers following a shortage of about 600 at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

He said some of the transformers had already been deployed to improve power distribution, while the government was working with the Ministry of Finance to mobilise US$500 million for investment in the transmission network.

Dr Jinapor commended GRIDCo and the Volta River Authority (VRA) for restoring power in record time following the August 1 incident, which resulted in the loss of approximately 1,000 megawatts of electricity. He said the incident exposed weaknesses in the transmission system and underscored the need for modern infrastructure, including an interim containerised substation and a planned ultra-modern transmission infrastructure and control centre.

On electricity generation, he cautioned against investments that could create unnecessary financial pressure, saying decisions must be guided by actual demand, available capacity and affordability. He added that the government was working with the VRA to restore idle power plants to service.

Jinapor urges ECG to improve revenue collection as IPP payments rise

Dr Jinapor has urged ECG to improve its billing and revenue collection efficiency as the government works to strengthen the financial position of the electricity distribution company.

He said most Independent Power Producers (IPPs) were now receiving nearly 100 per cent of their bills, compared with about 40 per cent when the current administration assumed office. He also welcomed plans to engage private sector operators in meter reading and billing, with payments made electronically.

The Minister argued that greater investment in locally owned power generation companies could help retain more revenue within Ghana and reduce pressure on the cedi. He said improving revenue mobilisation was important to sustaining the power sector and meeting its financial obligations.

Jinapor cites TOR turnaround as example of effective leadership

Dr Jinapor has commended the management of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) for reviving the facility without seeking financial support from the government, describing its progress as an example of what effective leadership and teamwork could achieve.

He said the refinery’s turnaround demonstrated that state-owned enterprises could overcome significant challenges through commitment, innovation and cooperation.

The Minister also expressed optimism about Ghana’s petroleum sector, saying the decline in production recorded in previous years had been halted. He attributed the improved outlook to renewed investor interest and agreements with companies expected to undertake further exploration and drilling activities.

He urged leaders across the energy sector to sustain the progress and work collectively towards building a reliable, affordable, sustainable and resilient energy sector capable of supporting Ghana’s economic transformation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.