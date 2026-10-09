GTA denies collecting money for US, Canada visas ahead of 2026 World Cup

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has denied collecting money from applicants in exchange for visas or visa opportunities linked to Ghana’s tourism promotion activities during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a press statement issued on October 9, 2026, the Authority said its involvement was limited to identifying participants, facilitating institutional introductions and providing guidance on visa application procedures.

It explained that the initiative, which was approved by its Board, sought to showcase Ghana’s tourism, culture, music, fashion, crafts and creative industries to international audiences.

The GTA said it engaged the United States Embassy and the Canadian High Commission to seek guidance on visa requirements for participants but had no authority to issue visas or influence application outcomes.

“At no point did GTA possess the authority to issue visas, guarantee visa approvals or determine the outcomes of individual applications,” the statement said, adding that such decisions rested exclusively with the respective diplomatic and immigration authorities.

The Authority further explained that proposed private-sector sponsorship proved impracticable due to the substantial financial requirements, prompting participants to bear their own visa application fees, travel and accommodation expenses.

It also denied collecting money for visa opportunities, stating: “The Ghana Tourism Authority unequivocally denies collecting money from any applicant in return for visas or visa opportunities.”

It urged the public to distinguish payments made to independent travel service providers from payments to the Authority or its officials.

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