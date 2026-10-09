GTA denies collecting money for US, Canada visas ahead of 2026 World Cup

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has denied collecting money from applicants in exchange for visas or visa opportunities linked to Ghana’s tourism promotion activities during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
In a press statement issued on October 9, 2026, the Authority said its involvement was limited to identifying participants, facilitating institutional introductions and providing guidance on visa application procedures.
It explained that the initiative, which was approved by its Board, sought to showcase Ghana’s tourism, culture, music, fashion, crafts and creative industries to international audiences.
The GTA said it engaged the United States Embassy and the Canadian High Commission to seek guidance on visa requirements for participants but had no authority to issue visas or influence application outcomes.
“At no point did GTA possess the authority to issue visas, guarantee visa approvals or determine the outcomes of individual applications,” the statement said, adding that such decisions rested exclusively with the respective diplomatic and immigration authorities.
The Authority further explained that proposed private-sector sponsorship proved impracticable due to the substantial financial requirements, prompting participants to bear their own visa application fees, travel and accommodation expenses.
It also denied collecting money for visa opportunities, stating: “The Ghana Tourism Authority unequivocally denies collecting money from any applicant in return for visas or visa opportunities.”
It urged the public to distinguish payments made to independent travel service providers from payments to the Authority or its officials.
Latest Stories
-
‘I was beaten, threatened with death, and was told to stay’ – Abuse survivor recounts ordeal in marriage
34 minutes
-
Ato Forson has performed wonders with common fund releases – Northern Regional Minister
55 minutes
-
Zelensky accuses US of inaction as Russian strikes kill over 70 in two days
59 minutes
-
Bipartisan majority of Americans blame Trump policies for rising costs, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds
60 minutes
-
New Trump rules will make it harder for farmers to access US funds for energy projects
1 hour
-
John Jinapor warns energy sector board chairs, CEOs against toxic working relationships
1 hour
-
Recover, protect and properly account for every cedi of public money – Finance Minister
1 hour
-
GTA denies collecting money for US, Canada visas ahead of 2026 World Cup
1 hour
-
GTA CEO Maame Efua Houadjeto denies involvement in World Cup visa scandal
1 hour
-
Rockland Farms CEO Calls for Greater Support for Women in Agriculture
2 hours
-
AFCON 2027Q: Interim Black Stars technical team to take charge of November games
2 hours
-
Gov’t suspends implementation of L.I. restricting preaching and hawking in moving vehicles
2 hours
-
Three Saudi nationals killed in Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport
2 hours
-
Jinapor demands accountability from energy sector agencies ahead of 2027
3 hours
-
Cars torched and shops looted as anti-migrant violence erupts in South Africa
3 hours